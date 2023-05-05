HAVERHILL — The Latino Coalition of Haverhill will hold an information session on the city’s new method of representation Sunday, May 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St. This information session is open to the public.
Coalition members will discuss the new system, in which voters on Nov. 7 will elect 11 councilors — one each to represent the city’s seven voting wards and four at-large councilors who will represent the city as a whole. Currently, nine city councilors are each at-large.
The School Committee also increases to 11 members, one each to represent the city’s seven wards, three at-large members to represent the city as a whole and the mayor serving in the 11th seat. The mayor serves as chair, per the city charter. The change also reduces school committee terms from four to two years. Those elected to four-year terms in November of 2021, however, will complete their current four-year terms.
Payano goes to Washington
METHUEN — State Senator Pavel Payano, D-Lawrence, who represents Lawrence, Methuen and parts of Haverhill in the First Essex District, attended “Communities in Action: Building a Better Massachusetts” on April 19 at the White House. The event was hosted by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and was also attended by State Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, who represents parts of Andover, North Andover, Boxford and Tewksbury in the 18th Essex District, and by Haverhill City Councilor Melinda Barrett. The event focused on investments that the Biden-Harris administration has made in infrastructure, economic development, broadband equity, and clean energy through programs like the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act.
Organ concert series starts May 24 in Methuen
METHUEN — The 2023 organ concert series at Methuen Memorial Music Hall at 192 Broadway opens Wednesday, May 24, and runs for 15 consecutive Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. The first program features a “Young Artists Concert,” with performances of Mendelssohn, Bach and other major composers. A schedule of special events at the Music Hall kicks off on Sunday, July 2, at 3 p.m., with patriotic music at the “Red, White and Blue Festival” and runs through Dec. 2. Listings for all concerts, and information about live-streaming, can be viewed at mmmh.org/event-calendar/. Tickets are also available through the website. For more information, leave a message at 978-685-0693.
Methuen fishing derby set for May 13
METHUEN—The Methuen fishing derby will be held Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Forest Lake. All ages are welcome and no registration is necessary. Trophies will be awarded by Mayor Neil Perry. Lunch and refreshments will be provided by Firefighters Local 1691. For more information call the mayor’s office at 978-983-8505.
Celebrating nonprofits that serve women and girls
LAWRENCE — The Women’s Fund of Essex County will celebrate Merrimack Valley nonprofits serving women and girls Thursday, May 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Salvatore’s, 354 Merrimack St.
Cost for nonprofit executive directors is $20 and general tickets are $35. Tickets include one free drink, appetizers and assorted pizzas.
To purchase tickets or for more information visit thewomensfundec.org. Click on the banner at the top of the webpage.
New cruisers, trucks and street sweepers for Lawrence
LAWRENCE — Two new street sweepers for public works, two new Ford-350 trucks for the water department and four new SUV cruisers for the school department were recently unveiled by Lawrence city officials. Schools will use the four 2022 Ford Explorers for the School Resource Officers (SRO) unit, which consists of five Lawrence Police officers as well as Lancer, the comfort dog. One of the vehicles includes features specifically designed for canine transport, officials said.
The SRO division provides school safety and crisis response support throughout the district. The Department of Public Works now has a total of four street sweepers for the first time in the history of any administration in the city, according to Mayor Brian DePena.
The total investment for these eight units amounts to $850,000, city officials said.
