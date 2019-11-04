SALEM, N.H. — Eighth-graders decided that windows need to be built on the south side, and the black felt insulation draws and keeps the heat in their tiny, tiny house built in their Engineering and Design class at Woodbury School.
Angelina Hajjar, Kyleigh Viveiros and Stevie Chance designed their rainbow-colored solar powered home. A heat lamp acting as the sun powers a tea light, which acts as the furnace. The three eighth-graders heat the home to a certain temperature and hope it will stay warm longer than all of the other houses built by fellow students in the classroom.
The solar homes are part of the curriculum for the Energy and the Environment class for eighth-graders, teacher Mickey Natoli explained. The class is associated with the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) classes available to students across the district.
The district expanded the STEM programs because of the improvements at the high school that expanded the engineering program, Superintendent Michael Delehanty explained. Having exploratory STEM classes in the elementary and middle schools introduce more students to the programs, he said.
Delehanty added that the goal is to make the engineering and computer science programs more diverse, because they are typically a male-oriented profession.
“Having kids excited about things like robotics and building physical structures using design principles is not just a nice thing to do, it’s an effective activity to show them real-life application of the math and science they are learning,” Delahanty said.
Creating things like the solar-powered homes in the Energy and the Environment class give students an applicable skill to help them decide on a potential career path according to the students.
“It’s teaching us how to build this stuff, if anyone wants to do it as a job,” Stevie said.
Kyleigh added that along with learning to design and build the houses, they also watched a video of people building solar houses in the real world.
It’s a similar process on a larger scale: Design a product using computer-aided design software, and then build based on those designs.
“Knowing our future is going to be more computer-based, this is cool,” Angelina said.
Students in an upstairs classroom at Woodbury are also working on building applications and learning to code in the AppCreators class. All eighth-grade students spend one quarter in each of these classes, and sixth- and seventh-grade students have other engineering and computer science classes.
Mateo Caro and Adreanna Ventllo are partnering to make a video game that features their beloved music teacher Patrick Moeschen. In the game, Moeschen powers up by interacting with drums sets, which are his instrument of choice. In real life Moeschen is in a wheelchair due to muscular dystrophy, and students building the game saw an important opportunity for having a main character with a disability.
“I like how it’s representing a teacher who lost his ability to move on his own,” Andreanna said.
Jack Wilder is making an exercise application that assigns different challenges in a day and shows the moves
“I like to work out and the app can help me with that,” Jack said. “I think when you have an app that helps you work toward your goals."
The students acknowledged that the tasks in the STEM classes can seem difficult at first, but they get easier and help build problem-solving skills that can be used in other classes.
“Just the hands-on part helps them to be better problem-solvers,” Natoli said, adding that he rewards students with stickers. “I’m not necessarily worried if it works, it’s the students going through the process that’s important.”
But now there are even more successes for his students because they are coming prepared from their elementary school engineering classes, he said.
“The sixth-graders who had that in elementary school are coming in and we are reaping the benefits,” Natoli said.
The district has expanded these offerings without adding many new teaching positions to the payroll because administrators in the district have repurposed some positions to be focused on engineering and design. Like Natoli and his fellow technical education turned engineering and design teacher, Paul Gelinas.
“We have eager and enthusiastic teachers who are willing to undergo retraining,” Delahanty said. “And we are fortunate for these talented staff members.”
The district is looking to expand elementary offerings next year, Delahanty said.
He added recent building renovations across the district have been able to help with giving students these opportunities, and he is thankful to taxpayers for supporting the budget to do so. At the same time the district has been expanding STEM programs, they have also been able to add more arts programs, such as a strings program 150 students in the elementary and middle schools take part in, Delahanty said.
With renovations at the elementary and high schools completed, the district is turning towards renovating Woodbury School. The design for the Woodbury renovation focuses on the engineering facilities and maker space, Delahanty said.