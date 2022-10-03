BOSTON — A Mississippi woman who worked as an insurance adjuster has been charged with with stealing more than $28,000 and the identities of four victims of the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday.
Lashaunda Studaway, of Jackson, was arraigned Thursday in Salem Superior Court on four counts of identity fraud and two counts of larceny over $1,200.
Between October 2018 and December 2018, Studaway worked as an insurance adjuster on behalf of Columbia Gas. In that role she was responsible for handling the financial claims from residents impacted by the Sept. 13, 2018, gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley that devastated the region, resulting in millions of dollars in property damage and leaving thousands of residents and businesses without heat and hot water in the cold winter months, according to Healey's office.
Healey's office alleges that Studaway stole $28,971 and the identities of four claimants impacted by the explosion by dispersing pre-paid debit cards — that were supposed to go to claimants — to herself.
Studaway would either submit false claims under a real claimant’s file or create a file using a fictitious person’s name, according to information provided by Healey.
Victims of the gas disaster include residents and business owners in Andover, Lawrence and North Andover.
Columbia Gas, the natural gas provider at the time of the disaster, reached a $56 million agreement with the state for its role in the gas explosions and fires.
As a result of the fires and explosions caused by overpressurized gaslines operated by Columbia Gas, Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence, was killed, three firefighters and 19 civilians were hurt, and damages are estimated at $1 billion.
About 50,000 people were forced to evacuate and the severity of the damage depended on the age of appliances. Five homes were destroyed and 131 properties damaged, according to findings by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Healey’s Insurance and Unemployment Fraud Division works to protect consumers and the integrity of the insurance system by investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against all types of insurers.
To report insurance fraud, call the fraud hotline at 1 (800) 354-9927 or visit: mass.gov/lwd/ui-fraud anytime, 24 hours a day. Callers may remain anonymous.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General William Aiello of Healey’s Insurance and Unemployment Fraud Division with assistance from Director of Financial Investigations Sallyann Nelligan of Healey's Financial Investigations Division and Victim Witness Advocate Amber Cary, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office, and from investigators at the Massachusetts Insurance Fraud Bureau.
Studaway is due back in court on December 16 for a pre-trial hearing.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.