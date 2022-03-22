BOSTON — Lawmakers are being urged to take steps to contain rising costs for dental services by imposing spending controls on private insurance companies, but insurers say the move will ultimately drive up costs for dental patients.
A proposal heard by the Legislature’s Committee on Health Care Financing on Monday seeks to put guardrails on spending for dental services by requiring insurance companies to spend at least 83% of their revenues on “dental expenses and quality improvements” instead of administrative costs.
Backers say the move is aimed at breaking up a “monopoly” in the industry by putting dental insurance requirements in line with those for medical insurers.
The Massachusetts Dental Society, which isn’t directly involved in the ballot initiative, also supports ‘medical loss ratio reform’ and is urging lawmakers to pass the bill pending in the state Legislature to avoid a costly ballot fight.
Insurers strongly oppose the plan, arguing that it would impose “unprecedented requirements” on the dental industry that will drive up costs for patients and dental providers.
Jason Aluia, director of government and external affairs with the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans, told committee members that passage of the legislation or approval of the ballot question would require insurers to increase payments to dental providers to comply with the new rules.
He said that would mean “increased premiums for consumers and increased costs for businesses offering dental coverage to employees.”
The proposed changes would also negatively impact low-income consumers, Aluia said, because some might go without dental coverage if premiums increase dramatically.
“Those without coverage are far less likely to get the preventative and diagnostic care they need to head off more costly dental and health conditions later,” he told the panel.
He said the proposed changes would reduce the number of dental plans because those that can’t meet the proposal’s strict medical loss ratio requirements won’t be allowed to operate in the state.
Overall, industry officials argue that dental insurance is structured differently than medical insurance, which is one of the reasons premiums are lower.
“Dental benefits plans are designed to provide affordable access to oral health care,” Aluia told the committee Monday. “The coverage services and cost structure of these dental products are different from medical products and should not be treated in the same manner, as this bill dictates.”
Nobody testified in support of the measure during Monday’s hearing, but Mouhab Rizkallah, an orthodontist and chairman of the Committee on Dental Insurance Quality that proposed it, said previously the changes would “create fair dental insurance value and patient autonomy from insurance pressures.”
The measure is one of three referenda that has cleared several hurdles on the way to the November ballot.
Others would ask voters expand retail beer and wine sales and define ride-hailing drivers for Uber and Lyft and other firms as independent contractors.
Lawmakers have until May 4 to take action on the pending legislation that would implement medical loss ratio reform. If they don’t act, backers of the referendum must submit more than 13,000 signatures by July 6 to make the ballot.
If voters approve the proposed referendum, the changes would go into effect in 2023.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
