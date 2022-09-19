BOSTON — State insurance regulators are turning up pressure on health plans to take "shared financial responsibility" for mitigating the state's mental health crisis by requiring them to cover more services and boost reimbursements to hospitals.
A notice issued by the state Division of Insurance to insurers says they are required to reimburse acute care hospitals for "appropriate" levels of mental health services to patients "in order to treat and stabilize their conditions."
Insurers were also directed to take steps to "forego" prior authorization and medical necessity reviews for patients seeking expedited psychiatric inpatient admissions.
Insurance commissioner Gary Anderson said the new requirements are aimed at reducing the number of psychiatric patients who are "boarding" in hospital emergency rooms throughout the state as they wait for beds in state-run facilities.
"The number of individuals in crisis needing inpatient psychiatric treatment during the past two years has increased at the same time the inpatient bed capacity was reduced as a result of facility closures and necessary infection control measures," Anderson wrote.
"Consequentially, there have been increases in the number of behavioral health patients who remain in emergency departments for unacceptable periods of time," he added.
Anderson said more needs to be done "to ensure there is timely access to care, especially appropriate behavioral healthcare, while a patient is awaiting a psychiatric inpatient admission."
As of last week, at least 679 individuals, including 87 children, were being boarded in 53 hospitals across the state while awaiting mental and behavioral health services, according to the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, which keeps a tally.
While the number of boarders fluctuates from week to week, it's risen by more than 26% in the past month, the industry group's data shows.
The north of Boston region, which includes Lawrence General Hospital, Salem Hospital, Beverly Hospital and Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, reported the second highest number of patients awaiting placement, or 117 boarders, last Monday, according to the group’s report.
Much of the problem has to do with a lack of staffing, the report’s authors noted, with more than 350 psychiatric beds taken off-line in recent years.
Under state and federal healthcare guidelines, hospitals cannot use psychiatric beds when there isn’t enough professional staff to oversee them.
A bill signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in August seeks to expand behavioral health services by requiring insurers to cover annual mental health exams, similar to wellness checks, and to cover same-day psychiatric and emergency stabilization care.
The move is the latest aimed at addressing a mental health “crisis” that experts say has been exacerbated by the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic.
State leaders have also made a commitment to spend sizable amounts of money to improve mental health coverage and care.
In December, Baker signed a $4 billion COVID-19 relief bill that diverts $400 million to expand behavioral health services and reduce boarding of psychiatric patients.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
