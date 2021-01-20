HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned of overnight lane and ramp closures on Interstate 495 south Thursday.
State transportation officials said they will close two southbound right lanes between exits 49 and 48 from Route 110/113 (River Street) to I-495 south in Haverhill on Thursday from 2 to 5 a.m. as part of the Merrimack River bridge construction project.
The exit 49 on-ramp from Route 110/113 (River Street) to I-495 south will also be closed Thursday from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed, and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For more information on the project, visitmass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. For questions or to report issues related to construction, send email to I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.