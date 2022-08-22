HAMPSTEAD — The home explosion that leveled a single-family residence at 14 School Street last week is undergoing investigation, state and local officials said.
Both residents of the home were able to make it out after a blast that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 19. Only one resident sustained minor injuries.
The Hampstead Fire Department and New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office, who are working in conjunction, said there's no new information to add about what caused the explosion.
Shana Clark, the district chief of the N.H. State Fire Marshal's Fire Bureau of Investigations, said the cause of the explosion has not been determined.
She said the Fire Marshal's office is conducting an extensive investigation to find out what happened. They are currently collecting data surrounding it.
Clark said neighbors have been a great support for the two residents whose home is uninhabitable. She added that with the magnitude of the explosion, she's “really thankful they made it out alive.”
Anyone with information regarding this explosion may contact the Fire Marshal’s office at 603-223-4289.
