LAWRENCE — An investigation was underway Thursday after a suspicious substance was found in a Whitman Street apartment.
Police went to the apartment to execute a search warrant and encountered the substance, which they could not immediately identify, authorities said.
Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal's office both had apparatus, including a command scene vehicle, at the scene.
Lawrence Fire Department's Engine 7 was stationed in the area along with an ambulance from Lawrence General Hospital.
David Procopio, state police spokesperson, said he hoped to release more details once the investigation was concluded.
