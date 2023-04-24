HAMPSTEAD — Authorities believe they have found the skeletal remains of John Matson, a 79-year-old man who disappeared more than nine months ago, according to Deputy Police Chief Bob Kelley.
The remains will be tested to confirm the person’s identity. No foul play is believed to be involved.
But investigators said the location of the remains and evidence found in the area searched leads to “a very high probability that this is in fact John Matson,” Kelley said in a release Sunday.
The remains were found in a dense, swampy area between Emerson Avenue and Route 111 in Hampstead after a drone search picked up a concerning image with a skeleton and some clothing.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer Rob McDermott conducted the aerial drone search Saturday.
The drone pinpointed an exact GPS location that three Hampstead police officers and two Fish and Game officers returned to Sunday.
The remains were found 500 feet from dry land.
The officers waded through chest-deep water and cleared bushes. It took the team 30 minutes to locate the skeleton.
It also took almost three hours to create a path to carry the remains out of the swamp. The swamp has small, bent-over trees, clumps of marsh and channels of deep swamp beds, the release said.
Kelley said the remains were removed from the swamp and are at the state medical examiner’s office.
He added that a preliminary investigation does not indicate any foul play.
Matson was reported missing July 6.
Kelley said there have been extensive search efforts for 292 days – including canine, grid and helicopter searches; door-to-door canvassing and drone searches. All came back with negative results.
The nice weather prompted a search 10 days ago. That search showed the capabilities of drone work and the advantage of searching without foliage in bloom.
“The mystery of John Matson has weighed heavily on this community,” Kelley said. “There was not a day that went by where Mr. Matson and his family were not on the minds of our community, this police department and many more.”
Kelley said the Matson family has been notified and asks the public to respect their privacy.
“Once these remains have been positively identified, we hope this will give the Matson family the closure they deserve,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.