SALEM, N.H. — Investigators have only recently been able to identify a man found dead 50 years ago on the side of Interstate 93 in Salem, according to a statement Monday from the office of New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
It took decades of re-visiting the case with newly updated technology, as well as collaboration from investigators across the country, to identify Winston Richard “Skip” Morris of Barre, Vermont.
He was murdered at age 30, according to investigators.
In Monday’s statement, MacDonald said his office has been in touch with Morris’ family, who had also been searching for the missing man.
Family members said they tried “contacting law enforcement agencies, the Salvation Army, and the TV program Unsolved Mysteries.”
“The family had also recently considered conducting a genealogy search using the Family Tree product, but did not do so,” MacDonald’s statement read.
Records show that a work crew found Morris dead in a water-filled pit on Aug. 7, 1969.
An autopsy at the time determined the cause of death was several gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The medical examiner estimated the then-unidentified body was a man between 28 and 40 years old, thought to be 5 feet 11 inches tall and weigh about 225 pounds.
He was reportedly found wearing a tan shirt with blue stripes and a Bradlees sales tag. His slacks were blueish-green and he wore black shoes and socks.
Investigators at the time did not find any personal effects with the body.
The case stalled soon after.
Fingerprints taken during the autopsy provided no leads: There were no state or national databases at the time to compare fingerprints, and manual searches of fingerprints on file in New Hampshire and Boston yielded no matches, MacDonald said.
The body was buried in Pine Grove Cemetery in Salem.
In December 2012 — 43 years after he was buried — Morris’ remains were exhumed in compliance with a court order requested by the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit.
New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval and Forensic Anthropologist Marcella Sorg, of the University of Maine, teamed up with the goal of renewing the case.
After confirming the original autopsy findings, Sorg said there were at least six gunshot wounds to the head and one projectile track into the left rib cage that may have originated from the jaw.
She reported that the remains had several “unique characteristics that may have been noticeable to those who knew him.”
The new information led her to believe that the man had wide shoulders, was slightly hunched over, and had a substantial underbite with buck teeth.
She also noted that the remains had a severe break to the right upper thigh bone that had been repaired with a surgical plate and six screws.
It was her opinion that the break would have taken months to heal, during which the man would have had an extensive plaster cast and needed crutches.
After connecting with Morris’ family, investigators were given photographs of him, one of which shows Morris at age 13 with a cast on his right leg. His family confirmed that a metal plate had been used to secure the break in his leg.
MacDonald said the 2012 exhumation allowed investigators to develop a DNA profile at the FBI’s national laboratory. That profile was uploaded to the Combined DNA Index System, which is the FBI’s program of support for criminal justice DNA databases.
It was also submitted to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and searched against other DNA profiles developed from samples provided by people looking for their missing relatives.
Over the years, the Cold Case Unit, the Salem Police Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory continued their efforts to identify the remains, according to MacDonald.
Those efforts included a facial reconstruction of the skull by Forensic Artist Harvey Pratt at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Even after posting it online, investigators were left not knowing the man’s identity.
In June 2019, as investigators were anticipating the 50th anniversary of the body’s discovery, another concerted effort was led by the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit.
Criminalist Timothy Jackson, of the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory, was the first to be able to identify a fingerprint from one of the exhumed fingers, MacDonald said.
Jackson is credited with manually plotting the individual characteristics from the finger and resubmitting it to the FBI ABIS database.
The fingerprint matched Morris’, which were then in the database, MacDonald said.
After speaking with family members and reviewing records, the following timeline was established for the weeks leading up to Morris’ death.
— Released from Vermont State Prison on May 9, 1969
— Spent time in Boston, Massachusetts in June, 1969
— Spent time in Glastonbury, Connecticut in July, 1969
— Last seen in Burlington, Vermont on July 25, 1969
— Found dead in Salem, New Hampshire on Aug. 7, 1969
MacDonald announced Monday that the investigation into the circumstances of Morris’ murder remain open.
Anyone with information that could help with this investigation should call the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at 603-223-8890 or email the unit at coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.
The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit encourages any family member with a missing loved one to report the missing person to their local law enforcement agency. If a missing person was reported more than 10 years ago, it is a good idea to re-contact law enforcement to update the necessary information, MacDonald said.
“By communicating with law enforcement about a missing person, information can be updated and databases can be reviewed to ensure that reports of missing persons are properly documented within local and national databases maintained by agencies such as NamUs and the FBI,” MacDonald’s statement read.
He went on, “NamUs creates a central repository for all missing and unidentified person case information by accepting records and DNA samples from law enforcement that have been collected from family members of missing persons from across the country, along with DNA from unidentified remains.”
Statistics from MacDonald's office show there are 4,400 unidentified bodies recovered by law enforcement each year.