HAVERHILL — Thomas Park Investments announced it has acquired its first greater Boston-area medical office building with the purchase of Merrimack Medical Center at 62 Brown St.
The 55,000-square-foot property is located on the campus of Holy Family Hospital, part of the Steward Health Care system.
“We have an extensive capital improvement plan to invest back into this property and attract more high-quality tenants,” said EJ Rumpke, TPI’s chief executive officer. “We want tenants who will support the major health needs of the community.”
TPI bought the property from Healthpeak Properties, a publicly traded real estate investment trust. Echo Development Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and development firm, is a partner in the acquisition. The acquisition is part of a larger TPI strategy to purchase medical office buildings in the Amtrak Acela corridor that spans from Richmond to Boston, company officials said.
"Our relationship-centric approach focuses on assets that allow patients convenient access to care,” said Alex Kopicki, TPI’s chief investment officer. "We intend for this to be the first of many acquisitions in the area."
Haverhill resident named executive director of Boston outreach program
BOSTON — Boston Uncornered, an organization dedicated to developing a solution to generational urban poverty and gang violence, has named Haverhill resident Francisco “Tito” SantosSilva, 36, its executive director.
Boston Uncornered is a movement that engages and supports gang-involved men and women, who the organization calls Core Influencers, to earn college degrees and become positive change agents in their communities. The organization is grounded in the belief that the active and former gang involved individuals are the solution to urban violence.
As the first Executive Director of Boston Uncornered, SantosSilva will lead all aspects of the Boston work.
Prior to joining Boston Uncornered, SantosSilva, who grew up in Brockton, served as the Director of Engagement for UTEC. Prior to UTEC, he worked for the state's Department of Youth Services supporting incarcerated young adults in their efforts to transition back into the community and for Eliot Community Social Services, where he identified placement for children and families for safety and security.
“My goal is to take the beauty and brilliance of these young people, their strengths, their skill sets and make sure society sees them the way I do, and the ways in which they can add to the world," SantosSilva said about his new job.
For more information about Boston Uncornered, visit online at https://uncornered.org.
"Tha Valley" Cultural Fair set for Aug. 28.
HAVERHILL — "Tha Valley" Cultural Fair is Aug. 28. Online performances are from 10 a.m. to noon followed by food, music, and live performances in the courtyard at 44 Merrimack St. from noon to 1 p.m., then an interactive presentation at 1 p.m. at the HCMedia studio at Harbor Place.
Class reunion planned
HAVERHILL — The committee for the Haverhill High School, Haverhill Trade School, and St. James High School classes of 1966 will hold a 55-year reunion Sept. 18 at the Haverhill Country Club. To reduce fears of spreading COVID-19, the reunion will be held on the outside deck and the redwood lounge.
Due to the generosity of donors, the cost of tickets is $25 per person. The menu includes prime rib, shrimp cocktail and champagne. For more information contact Kathy (O'Shea) Bresnahan at kbres@verizon.net.
Windham student honored
WINDHAM — Teamsters Local 25 awarded college scholarships worth $58,000 to 29 high school students during its May membership meeting. The scholarships were presented during a stirring ceremony outside the union hall in Charlestown, Massachusetts, which included words of inspiration from Teamsters Local 25 President Sean O’Brien and special guest Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu. Teamsters Local 25 also produced a social media video tribute honoring the college-bound seniors.