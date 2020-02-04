Without clear results from Monday's Iowa Caucus, the Democratic contenders for the presidential nomination arrived in New Hampshire Tuesday in a state of flux.
Results for the first primary event in the 2020 election cycle were disrupted Monday night because of “coding issues,” according to the Iowa Democratic Party Tuesday morning.
After hours of uncertainty the party released its initial numbers with 62% of precincts reporting at 5 p.m. showing Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg winning with a slight lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. As of 9 p.m., no further results had been released and there was no estimation of when they would be ready.
Here in the Granite State, election officials aren't worried there will be a repeat of what's been dubbed "the caucus chaos."
New Hampshire's primary is similar to a general election, where voters cast ballots for their individual party and scanners tally the results.
Caucuses like in Iowa, Nevada, North Dakota, Wyoming and Kentucky usually don't have the same paper trail, though this year Iowa's Democratic Party kept track of initial and final votes, Iowa Democratic Committee Chairman Troy Price said.
“Our paper-based system is sound. It’s hard to mess with,” said New Hampshire's Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan.
In the Granite State, voters go to the polls, fill out their paper ballots and return them to ballot boxes or scanners. Results are tabulated by individual towns and posted in the polling places. Then ballots are delivered to a secure location, where they are picked up by the New Hampshire State Police and transferred to the Secretary of State’s office overnight, Scanlan said.
The scanners that tally ballots cannot be tampered with unless someone physically messes with a machine, Scanlan added.
“They aren’t connected to anything other than an electrical outlet,” said Christopher Goodnow, who oversees elections in Salem as the town moderator.
Though the town has five voting locations and often reports results later than most municipalities in the state, Goodnow explained that the rather low-tech process used in Salem and around the Granite State is ironclad.
“It’s kind of old school, but it’s tried and true,” he said.
Election results are calculated at each of the locations and ballots are brought back to Town Hall where results are collated into a single spreadsheet, he said.
With his 20 years of experience as town moderator, Goodnow said “from an insider perspective the integrity (of Salem’s elections) is sound.”
There have been a few recounts in Goodnow’s tenure when elections have been close.
But, he said, “I’ve been doing this for 20 years and the recounts validate the results.”
Dynamic in question
With candidates returning to the Granite State without a clear winner in Iowa, the primary process in New Hampshire is left with more uncertainty than usual.
“Should we basically count the New Hampshire primary as the first event on the (election) calendar?” University of New Hampshire professor of political science Dante Scala asked.
Voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have a symbiotic relationship vetting presidential hopefuls, he explained.
Through a series of house parties and town hall events, residents in those states have unfettered access to the candidates.
No presidential hopeful has secured their party nomination without winning either the Iowa Caucus or New Hampshire Primary since 1992 when Bill Clinton won the Democratic nomination and went on to become the president.
With Iowa in flux, the dynamic is in question.
“Our influence is usually tied to Iowa,” Scala added. “We will still have influence, but it’s different. Iowa will lend momentum to one candidate, and eliminate others. And while our results might differ, we tend to finish what Iowa began.”
Scala noted that this isn't the first time the Iowa Caucus has yielded confusing or misleading results.
Scala recalled the 2012 Republican Iowa Caucus in which Mitt Romney was declared the winner by eight votes. Romney used his momentum to propel him to win the New Hampshire Primary days later. It wasn’t until eight days after the New Hampshire Primary that Rick Santorum was declared the actual winner of Iowa.
“It wasn’t exactly the same delay. It’s unclear when exactly we are going to get Iowa Democratic results,” Scala said, adding that without a declared winner media attention will remain scattered. Typically candidates who win get a boost with national media that helps them through the remaining primaries, he said.
He added that there is an added level of reassurance for candidates who might be campaigning close to home, like Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in New Hampshire.
If Iowa results are still unclear and Sanders wins in New Hampshire, which is a state known for voting for New England candidates, Scala questions what the impact would be for the rest of the country and if people will see him as a front runner.
"It would be different if Sanders won in Iowa and then here in his backyard," Scala said.
Should New Hampshire and Iowa be first?
As two of the smallest and whitest states in the country, Iowa and New Hampshire have been criticized as the gatekeepers of the election. Some wonder if other states that more closely represent the diversity of the country should kick off the primary process, Scala said.
"It's all speculation, but there were already rumblings," Scala said, adding that if Democrats lose in November the party might look into the primary process and where it started.
"Once you start reexamining it, there might be some ramifications for us," Scala said.
Salem Democratic Committee Chair Janet Breslin-Smith has been part of a multi-town coalition of Democrats bringing candidates to the area since early last year.
Breslin-Smith has lived all over the country and abroad and never saw anything like the New Hampshire Primary process until moving to the Granite State in the mid-2000s.
"New Hampshire residents understand the responsibly (of the first primary), they take the time to get to know the candidates that you couldn't in a big state," Breslin-Smith said, explaining that active Democrats in the area saw and heard many candidates over the last year, just like her Republican friends did in 2016.
Meeting with people in coffee shops and in living rooms allows "candidates (to) get reaction on a human scale, and that's unique," Breslin-Smith said.
She sees New Hampshire voting first as an important "piece to the puzzle, and (candidates) go on to Super Tuesday and get more pieces of the puzzle" as more voters cast ballots.