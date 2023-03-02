Saturday, March 4
151st St. Patrick’s Day Banquet and Dance, Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover St. Traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with dancing to the Silver Spears Irish Show Band from 6 to 11 p.m. Awarding of the Richard Cardinal Cushing and Irishman and Irishwoman of the Year Awards. For more information contact Charles Breen at 508-328-0323. Handicap accessible.
Sunday, March 5
30th annual Claddagh Pub 4 Mile Classic Road Race at 11 a.m., 399 Canal St. — rain or shine. For more information contact 978-376-8289. This race is part of the Wild Rover Series.
Opening of the Exhibit “Dublin 1916: A Look Back in Time, Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson St., free, handicap accessible.
Lecture by local author, John Desmond, on his book, “The Black Thorn” at Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson St., 1 p.m. Handicap accessible.
Wednesday, March
8
AOH National Hunger Month Food Drive, canned goods and non-perishable food items will be collected and donated to local food pantries. 6 to 7 p.m., Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal St.
Friday, March 10
52nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon at the Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover St. Traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with entertainment by the Silver Spears Irish Show Band at noon. Awarding of the Honorable John E. Fenton Citizenship Award. For more information contact Jack Lahey, 603-560-8192. Handicap accessible.
Sunday, March 12
White Fund Lecture with Peter F. Stevens. Stevens will discuss his book, “The Voyage of The Catalpa,” Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson St., 1 p.m, free, handicap accessible.
Friday, March 17
Open House. Music all day long at the Claddagh Pub and Restaurant, 399 Canal St.
Sunday, March 19
Lecture by author, John Cashman. Cashman will discuss his book, “An Irish Immigrant’s Story,” Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson St. free, handicap accessible.
Saturday, March 25
Irish Film Festival, Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson St,, 10 a.m., free, handicap accessible. Sunday, March 26: Dedication of the Irish Collection, Lawrence Public Library, 1 p.m., second floor, 51 Lawrence St., free, handicap accessible.
Sunday, March 26
Join pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donavan for an all-new program of Celtic melodies, from ancient Gaelic Aires to Current songs — at the Lawrence Public Library, Sargent Auditorium, 51 Lawrence St., 2 p.m., free, handicap accessible.
Tuesday, March 28
Exhibit closes, “Dublin 1916: A Look Back in Time,” Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson St., free, handicap accessible.
