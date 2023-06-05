HAVERHILL — Golfers met horses at an Ironstone fundraiser on Memorial Day.

The tournament was held at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill. Participants got a chance to meet Ironstone Farm’s therapy ponies Unico and Jessica. The tournament saw 144 golfers, Ironstone Director of Communications Julia Messier said.

Ironstone Farm is a nonprofit located in Andover that offers equine-assisted therapy to children and adults, and provides recreational opportunities.

Messier said Ironstone recently purchased a trailer and wanted to show people firsthand the calming effect of their animals.

Last fall, Ironstone opened a retreat for therapy, education and recreation at its location.

The farm offers a therapeutic program for veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD. Ironstone has also started a program for people suffering as a result of the opioid epidemic.

This was the third year that Ironstone held the tournament.

