HAVERHILL — Golfers met horses at an Ironstone fundraiser on Memorial Day.
The tournament was held at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill. Participants got a chance to meet Ironstone Farm’s therapy ponies Unico and Jessica. The tournament saw 144 golfers, Ironstone Director of Communications Julia Messier said.
Ironstone Farm is a nonprofit located in Andover that offers equine-assisted therapy to children and adults, and provides recreational opportunities.
Messier said Ironstone recently purchased a trailer and wanted to show people firsthand the calming effect of their animals.
Last fall, Ironstone opened a retreat for therapy, education and recreation at its location.
The farm offers a therapeutic program for veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD. Ironstone has also started a program for people suffering as a result of the opioid epidemic.
This was the third year that Ironstone held the tournament.
