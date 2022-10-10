Calling all ghouls and goblins!
Does your house give the Sanderson Sisters' cottage a run for its money every October? Is it the talk of the neighborhood among trick or treaters?
We want to see how the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire decorate for Halloween.
Send photos of your house or yard with descriptions of what's happening. Let us know if this is your first time or thirtieth making your house scarily fun, and why you go all out for Halloween.
Videos can also be sent for website publication consideration.
Please send all submissions by Friday, Oct. 21.
Along with photos, please provide your name, address and some information to aberube@eagletribune.com.
