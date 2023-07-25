Ray Bourque never officially handed the baton to Patrice Bergeron.
Bourque was gone in early March 2000, in search of hockey’s Holy Grail, which he found in Colorado about 15 months later.
Bergeron was drafted in late June 2003 and joined the Boston Bruins training camp two months later.
But Bourque, who retired after winning the Stanley Cup in 2001, had reconnected with the Bruins and heard a few things about the new kid.
“I don’t think the original plan was to have him with the big club,” recalled Bourque. “But he opened a lot of eyes immediately. He was very smart. He played a two-way game even back then.
“You don’t do that, at that age, without being responsible and taking care of the little things,” Bourque said. “They had to keep him.”
What happened afterward couldn’t have been planned. But as what happened to Bourque when he first arrived, the culture around him changed his life. The same could probably be said for Bergeron.
“I was surrounded by amazing guys, amazing people,” recalled Bourque, who was 19 at his first camp, two months after he was drafted.
“I had incredible guys; Terry O’Reilly, Brad Park, Jean Ratelle, Gary Doak, Don Marcotte … these guys had not only won Cups, but they were true Bruins,” said Bourque. “To be around the leadership so early in my career meant a lot.”
While Bergeron’s early teammates might not have been at that level, there was veteran Marty Lapointe, who had Bergeron live with him that first year.
“That’s huge what Marty did,” Bourque said. “Glen Murray was a great guy to have around. Then, a few years in it’s Zdeno Chara, then Shawn Thornton and Dennis Seidenberg, guys that embodied what it means to be a Bruin.”
Bourque, like Bergeron, was noted for his consistency over two decades of playing two-way hockey.
Bourque was among the top five defensemen for the Norris Trophy in 19 out of his 23 seasons, winning five and finishing second six times.
In Bergeron’s second and third years, he had 70 and 73 points, respectively. Then in year six, his defensive play was noted, finishing fifth for the Selke Award.
The rest of his career, he won six Selkes, finishing second four times.
Bourque said he believes Bergeron – who announced his retirement Tuesday – might be the best two-way forward ever.
“Nobody played the 200-foot game better than he did,” said Bourque. “He focused on the complete game year in and year out. Remember, he played through a lot of stuff, bad injuries. He had the passion, the leadership on the ice.”
But that’s not where it ends. There was his leadership off the ice, another area Bourque starred when it came to charity events, which number in the hundreds.
“I have watched him closely, the way he treats people,” said Bourque. “He’s really the whole package. He’s an amazing example of his teammates. You realize at some point that it’s your turn to lead. Patrice did that.”
Bourque said one thing he realized early in his career, which affected his outlook, probably happened to Bergeron, too.
You see the superstars before you, their work ethic, their kindness and their desire to be good people.
“When your best players are your best people, the rest of the team has to follow,” said Bourque. “They followed Patrice. and we got some great hockey the last 15 years. That isn’t by luck.”
It’s funny. It’s almost like Bergeron is the Ray Bourque of forwards.
Sort of his brother from another mother.
“That’s not for me to say,” said Bourque. “It was an honor to watch him. All I know is that he is an all-time great Bruin.”
It takes one to know one.
