An intriguing black-and-white photograph from 1936 in Lawrence offers clues to the family ties between the Merrimack Valley and a small Italian town north of Naples.
Giuseppe Giovini, a local historian and photographer in Rocca d’Evandro, Italy, is keen to know the names of the 39 men gathered for a group picture outside the Rocky Club.
Giovini is writing an article about the families who emigrated from his hometown to the United States in the early 20th century and founded the Lawrence social club, known originally as the Rocca d’Evandro Mutual Aid Society.
The society was founded as an insurance policy of sorts providing medical care, job leads and burial costs for its members at a time before government safety nets such as Social Security and unemployment benefits began during the Great Depression.
Giovini has numbered the individuals in the photo, and named 5 of them. They were identified by John Piantigini, who sent Giovini the image several years ago.
They are Alfredo Fuoco (19), Raffaele Cocorocchio (21), Francesco Di Fruscia (24), Loreto Fuoco (27) and John Cuomo (28).
“There are several inhabitants of Rocca d’Evandro who have relatives who emigrated to America in the last century,” Giovini says,”and that is why among them there is a certain curiosity in knowing who the men in the 1936 photo are.”
The group appears to be close-knit and is largely dressed in suit jackets and ties, some donning hats. A few of them wear what looks like native Italian dress, perhaps for a cultural celebration. Three of them hold instruments — an accordion, a guitar and, in the top row, a man cradling a violin. Next to him a member holds a big American flag, and, to his left, another of them bears a large Italian flag.
Giovini — who visited Lawrence and the Merrimack Valley 40 years ago — hopes Valley descendants of the men in the picture will recognize them and tell him their names.
Italian immigration’s first and biggest wave to the United States was from 1880 to 1920. The 20th century had two other, smaller waves — after WWI and WWII. All together an estimated 5 million Italians came to the United States.
Many of Lawrence’s first-wave Italian immigrants worked in wool and cotton mills.
A table on Lawrence population by wards and place of birth in 1910 shows that almost half the city’s 85,892 residents were born outside the United States with Italians numbering 6,693 in that category. They trailed only French-Canadians, who exceeded 7,000 people born outside the United States, according to the book “Immigrant City: Lawrence, Massachusetts, 1845-1921.”
Giovini’s fascination with history and photography goes back to his early youth.
His photos have been published in a book (about the history of Rocca d’Evandro, printed in 2006 by the Abbey of Montecassino) and other photos and articles in local or regional magazines or newspapers.
He maintains two Facebook pages on Rocca d’Evandro. One is called Monte Camino, the town’s highest mountain and site of bloody battles in WWII. The other page is “Once upon a time in Rocca d’Evandro.” There he posts items related to his hometown’s history including old articles and vintage photos
He is now approaching retirement. His most recent work was, interestingly, as an immigrant documentation clerk.
Over the years, the Rocky Club opened to members of any background and around 1970 moved to Trinity Street. The building was sold about five years ago and the club closed.
The former Rocky was at 218 Chestnut St., the heart of an Italian neighborhood leveled for urban renewal in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
In the early 60s the club was known for hosting Thursday night boxing matches in the courtyard, drawing 1,000 paying spectators. The ring was surrounded by lawn chairs. Others would watch the fights from their open windows in neighboring tenements, double- and triple-deckers.