A large crowd turned out Sunday night for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at The Loop in Methuen. More than 100 families were entertained by a variety of activities, including pony and sleigh rides and a special family train ride. Hundreds of free cups of hot chocolate were given out courtesy of Mayor Neil Perry.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Methuen
- Photos by Carl Russo
