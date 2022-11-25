It's the little things that make our local communities great.
Did you host a 100th birthday party for a family member this year? Was your art finally exhibited in a gallery?
Did your little league baseball or softball team win the big championship? Did your local animal shelter help find homes for a record number of pets in 2022?
Did your community come together to raise funds for a good cause?
These are just a few examples of what might have taken place throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire deserving of a spotlight.
We want to know about all of the “little things” that made this year special, even if they didn’t make headlines at the time.
No event is too big or too small. We want to hear them all.
Submissions will be considered for newspaper publication. Be sure to include the basics — who, what, when and where.
Send your stories along with any photos to aberube@eagletribune.com by Dec. 7.
