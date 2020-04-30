MIDDLETON — A 41-year-old inmate at the Middleton Jail has died from complications of COVID-19, the jail announced on Thursday.
The inmate died Wednesday evening at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. He was suffering from other underlying health issues, the jail said in an announcement.
As of Wednesday, 60 inmates at the jail have tested positive for the virus. Of that number, 45 have been deemed to be recovered.
The man who died had been in custody since Feb. 18. The jail did not release any additional details about him.
“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family,” Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said in a statement.
“This pandemic continues to wreak havoc, bringing tremendous heartache to so many families in all walks of life," Coppinger said. "These are unprecedented times and we all must continue to work together to find a cure for this horrible illness.”