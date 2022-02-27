It was the top of the eighth inning and Steve Elbeery was about to give his wife, Gina, and daughter, Nicole, a hug before they ordered their Uber ride to the Richmond Airport to head back to North Andover.
Steve was standing along the fence on the visitor’s side, beyond the dugout, about 50 feet from where his son Jake was playing first base for the University of Richmond.
This was no surprise. Steve has never missed one of Jake’s games, never an at bat, going all the way back to T-Ball.
Then came the foul ball.
From hell.
“It was coming toward my wife, so I moved her out of the way and lost my balance,” said Steve.
Steve stumbled over the paved sidewalk and then down a grassy hill, basically running before he got to the pavement about 50 feet.
“I figured I’d keep running, but when I got to the pavement below I tripped,” said Steve. “It was an ugly fall. I couldn’t get up.”
Jake saw his mom and sister leave from where they were standing, as the game continued.
“I was really nervous because I realized something happened to my dad,” Jake said. “My sister came back up the hill a few minutes later, crying, but said everything was OK, but that my dad got hurt.”
After about 20 minutes, Steve realized he couldn’t make it back up the hill and was convinced he needed to accept a ride in the ambulance to the hospital.
“I didn’t want to leave but I couldn’t put any weight on my left side,” said Steve.
Steve’s wife went in the ambulance with him while Nicole stayed to finish watching her brother, with plans to take him to the hospital afterward.
Then the story gets better.
“I have ESPN-plus so we could watch the game on my phone,” said Steve, who was in the ambulance, shaking profusely.
As they pull up the hospital, the two EMTs begin the process of removing Steve from the ambulance, when he chimes in.
“No, Jake is up. We have to watch his at bat,” said Steve, referring to Jake’s 10th inning at bat, with the game tied at 11-11 and two men on base.
The EMTs agreed and they all got around Steve’s phone to watch.
On a 3-and-2 pitch, Jake crushed a ball to right center — that kept going. A walk-off home run. His first collegiate home run.
You remember the ending of “The Natural,” the home run, lights exploding, and the celebration?
That was the ambulance.
“Everyone was going wild,” said Steve. “My wife starts crying. We’re all going crazy, celebrating, even the EMTs. It was incredible. and yes, I was still in a lot of pain. But for a few seconds I couldn’t feel anything.”
About an hour later, Jake and Nicole made it to the hospital.
“Jake comes in the room and we’re all excited and he says, ‘That was for you dad.’” recalled Steve. “It was emotional.”
Jake said it was not easy playing those three innings knowing his dad was in pretty bad shape in the hospital.
“I was thinking of him as I got into the batter’s box for that last at bat,” said Jake. “I was only trying to hit a single and get the winning run in. But I got all of it. I knew it was gone as soon as I hit it.
“As soon as it went over the fence running around the bases was a blur. I don’t remember it,” said Jake. “But I remembered rounding third and seeing my teammates at home plate. It was one of the best moments of my life.”
As for Steve, he had surgery early the next morning, having a complete hip replacement, due to his age and a broken femur.
“For two days, it was the worst pain I’ve ever had,” said Steve, referring to the 12 hours before the surgery and 12 hours after it. “But on Thursday I felt no pain. It was amazing.”
Steve was planning on staying, but there has been a change of plans. It appears, with his two crutches under each armpit, he will stay through next weekend’s games, too.
Ironically, Jake’s walk-off homer was the first at bat of his career that Steve didn’t see, live, with his own eyes.
“Did he hit the home run for me, because I wasn’t there?” said Steve. “I don’t think so. I think he would’ve hit it anyway.”
