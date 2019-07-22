Jeff Hatch pleads guilty to drug trafficking

SALEM, N.H. — A few weeks ago, Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled his trip to Salem for a "problem up there," according to President Donald Trump. Pence was on the tarmac ready when he was called back to the White House, according to officials that day.
The "problem," which had been shrouded in secrecy, was that one of the people Pence was to meet with, Granite Recovery Center's then-Chief Business Development Officer, Jeff Hatch, had been the source of a 2017 drug investigation.
According to court documents cited by Politico, Hatch allegedly transported 1,500 grams of fentanyl from Lawrence, Mass. across state lines to New Hampshire where he distributed smaller amounts to couriers.
Politco reports that the average size of a baggie of fentanyl sold on the streets is about one-tenth of a gram.
Hatch — one of the employees and recovered addicts Pence was supposed to meet and talk to about opioid addiction — pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to drug trafficking charges, according to Politico. He faces up to four years in jail, according to the terms of his plea, Politico said.
There were no official comments confirming this was the cause for Pence's last-minute cancellation. However, Trump tweeted that the public would find out the reason why the Pence canceled in "about two weeks" on July 5, two weeks before the plea deal documents became public.
"I am shocked and disappointed to learn (Monday) that Jeff Hatch has pled guilty to a drug offense," said Eric Spofford, owner of the centers. "Granite Recovery Centers terminated Jeff’s employment today immediately upon learning about this matter."
Hatch's name was not listed as a staff member on Granite Recovery Centers' website late Monday afternoon.
Hatch, had been an advocate against drug use prior to and after the alleged incident. He had worked with the Salem-based opioid recovery center, Granite Recovery Centers, since 2014, according to his LinkedIn.
In June, a week prior to the event with then-scheduled event with Pence, Hatch was one of the Granite Recovery Centers team members sitting meeting with Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc to talk about opioid recovery.
The event was similar to the one planned for Pence's visit. Bolduc, who just announced he was running for Senate, wanted to learn about opioid abuse from people who had dealt with it first-hand.
At the event, Hatch talked about his struggles with addiction, and how even people who seem like they have it all can face issues.
In 2017, noting he had been sober for 11 years, Hatch was talking with student-athletes about his opioid use.
“I wanted you to think that I was ‘Mr. Perfect’ because on the inside I was (hurt),” Hatch, the former New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, said.
Hatch explained his parents were happily married since 15. However, the secretiveness with which they treated his father’s alcoholism formed Hatch’s secretiveness and struggle with addiction, he told the students.
“My parents tried," Hatch told students in March 2017, months before the alleged crime. "They were doing what they thought was right. But there was a disease in me ... and love can’t conquer that disease,” he said.
Hatch's drug abuse began as a teen, The Eagle-Tribune reported. Keeping his addiction secret, Hatch had a career as a professional football player.
His epiphany came in 2006 when he found himself watching the Super Bowl from a hospital bed.
Tens years into recovery, and two years into working for Granite Recovery Centers, Hatch was talking with area students about opioid addiction.
In 2016 Hatch's message to Timberlane student-athletes was: “Don’t be like me.”
Both representatives from the White House and Granite Recovery Centers said they "hoped" to reschedule the event. As of Monday there were no plans to reschedule the event, according to Granite Recovery Centers.