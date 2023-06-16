SALEM, N.H. — A jet ski caught on fire on Arlington Pond on Friday afternoon, requiring one person to be transported to a local hospital with superficial burns.
Salem Fire Department responded to the emergency call around noon, and found a jet ski on fire with someone injured nearby.
Salem firefighters and medics, including Battalion Chief Corey Ward, arrived on site within seven minutes and began extinguishing the fire.
They started treating the person on site before transporting the person to a local hospital.
Ward said the fire did not appear intentional.
While he doesn't recall ever handling a jet ski fire before, the pond is a popular spot for the activity along with boating and other water activities.
“It was a nice day and everyone was getting out to enjoy the weather,” Ward added.
As precautions, the fire department deployed booms for some gasoline that could have leaked into the pond and removed the jet ski from the water.
New Hampshire Fish and Game was also contacted following the fire.
Ward said it was a busy time on Friday for the department, which also received two other medical calls — a 911 call for a gas stove issue and another 911 call for a capsized canoe also in Arlington Pond
Salem Fire said they saw the canoe had capsized, but the three people were able to make it the shore prior to their arrival.
Ward predicted the department will continue to be busy heading into the summer months.
