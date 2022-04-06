HAVERHILL — No sooner had they exited the stage after their successful performances of “Willy Wonka Jr.” last December did drama club members at J.G. Whittier Middle School ask if they could present another musical.
One student after another walked up to music and drama teacher Bobby Gariepy to ask if they could bring one of their favorite Disney movies, “Moana,” to life, just as they’d done with the popular musical, “Willy Wonka Jr.”
Gariepy was sold on the idea and now he is preparing to hold auditions the week before April school vacation for “Moana Jr.”, a 60-minute long adaptation of the popular 2016 Disney animated film the club will bring to Whittier’s stage June 3 to 5.
Auditions are April 11-13 from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. at the school.
Register on the drama club’s webpage, jgwdrama.com, where you will also find information on donating to the club.
Gariepy, who is in his fourth year teaching music at JG Whittier, said this is the first time this school year that a middle school in Haverhill will have presented two musical productions.
“As the sole person responsible, it admittedly is a big undertaking, but I love it,” he said. “Students in the club are elated about the show and even kids who don’t typically like musical theater are extremely interested in auditioning. About 30 kids auditioned for ‘Willy Wonka’ and I expect 50 or more to audition for ‘Moana’ as we opened it up to students in grades 3 through 9.”
The show will bring the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life on stage and is sure to please audiences as it will feature all the beloved songs from the film, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”
“We haven’t even held auditions and interest in the show is exploding,” Gariepy said.
He said “Willy Wonka Jr.” raised more than $2,000, which helped pay for the $1,000 rights to “Moana,” while a new GoFundMe page is raising money to help replenish the club’s account for future productions.
For a link to the GoFundMe page, visit jgwdrama.com.
The cast of “Moana Jr.” will include about 15 students with lines plus another 15 in ensemble roles, where they will sing in the chorus and move set pieces.
“I love ‘Moana’ for its music, which is really beautiful and focuses on Polynesian culture, which not a lot of movies do,” Gariepy said.
