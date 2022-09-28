HAVERHILL — More than 20 Haverhill residents will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai Sunday, Oct. 2.
Amanda Kelly, Melissa Rousselle, Alana Forman, Christos Antonopoulos, Joshua Forman, Kina Forman, Allison DeCicco, Michael Favalora, Joanne DiStefano, Reece Favalora, Lily DiNitto and Victoria DiNitto and 10 other Haverhill residents along with thousands of other walkers will participate in the iconic annual event.
The walk unites the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
Tita Antonopoulos of Haverhill will participate as a Walk Hero. Heroes are matched with Jimmy Fund Walk teams to give participants an opportunity to connect with patients. Tita was diagnosed with stage 3 HER2+ breast cancer. Tita walks on her Match Team, Life is On at Schneider Electric.
To register for the walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.
Methuen Fire Department Open House is Saturday
METHUEN 一 The Methuen Fire Department will host its annual open house Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, 24 Lowell St. The event will feature tours of the fire station, Marshal The Fire Dog as well as vehicle and equipment demonstrations.
Fall Fest to be held on Oct. 29
METHUEN 一 The city will hold its Fall Festival on Oct. 29 from noon to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Greycourt State Park, 37 Pleasant St., and will feature a costume contest, games, music and candy.
Bread and Roses Housing to welcome new director
LAWRENCE — Bread and Roses Housing Inc. announced that Annmary Connor will become its new executive director in early October. The organization will be sending off Yesenia Gil, who has been in the role for eight years.
Connor has worked in the social services field for her entire professional career and through her work she has identified a passion for equality and recognized the gap in affordable housing to combat oppression, Bread & Roses officials said.
"The legacy of Mary Marra and Yesenia Gil has made life-altering positive impacts on over 50 families in the Merrimack Valley who have become homeowners, thus building generational wealth," she said. "It is in their spirit that I will continue to broaden the impact of Bread and Roses Housing through building community, one home, one family at a time.”
"As Board President, I’m excited that Annmary is ready to lead and to grow with our organization, and I am so enthusiastic about what the future holds for Bread and Roses Housing as we continue to address the affordable homeownership crisis," said Board President Teresa Irene Gonzales. "My sincere thanks go out to our Board and staff for continuing our organization’s outstanding work during the transition."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.