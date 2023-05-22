HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will hold a free job fair on Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. Meet local employers in a friendly environment where bilingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Participating employers and service providers include Northern Essex Community College, free Certified Nursing Assistant program, including for ESOL students, intermediate level required; United States Postal Service city and rural carriers; Penacook Place, CNAs, activity assistants and diet aides; Opportunity Works, van drivers; A Better Life Homecare, home health aides and personal care attendants; Whittier Health Network, CNAS, LPNs, RNs, housekeeper, dietary aides, cooks, receptionist; All at Home Health Care, home health aides, PCAs, LPNs, caregivers, homemakers, RNs, physical therapists; NRT Bus, school bus drivers (CDL) and school van drivers (7D); Mary Immaculate, CNAs, cook; diet aide; housekeeper; Whittier VoTech, Mass residents age 18 and older who are unemployed or underemployed and are looking for free career training to become a skilled tradesperson in AutoTech/Auto Body, Culinary Arts, Plumbing, Welding, Marine Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing.
Also the city’s health department will be offering free blood pressure and glucose testing. The public library will offer free resume building, bilingual books, Hi-Set/GED, SATs/ACT practice books, museum passes, and more.
Civics Project Showcase is Wednesday
HAVERHILL — The first city-wide Civics Project Showcase will be held Wednesday, May 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Nicholas Ross Auditorium at City Hall, 4 Summer St. The show is free and open to the public and will feature projects by students in grades 8 and 10.
The event showcases the top projects from each middle school i Haverhill and Haverhill High School, and provide students with an opportunity to bring their issues to local stakeholders and decision makers. The winning projects will present at a state-wide Civics Showcase. For invitations in other languages visit tinyurl.com/p3krc3b6.
Bird walk at Tattersall Farm is Wednesday
HAVERHILL — Tattersall Farm will host a birding meander with Bill Gette Wednesday, May 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Gette, founding director of Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center in Newburyport, will point out the many birds in the open fields and surrounding woodlands. He will discuss the many aids to field identification, including both physical and behavioral characteristics. This field trip is recommended for participants of all abilities, but will be especially valuable for beginning and intermediate birders.
Register for this walk online at tinyurl.com/2z995h32.
Teen book talk is Thursday
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum in partnership with the public library will host a book club discussion for teens ages 14-18 on Thursday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 99 Main St.
In Aiden Thomas’s paranormal young adult debut, “Cemetery Boys,” a transgender boy determined to prove his gender to his traditional Latinx family summons a ghost who refuses to leave.
When the boy’s traditional Latinx family has problems accepting his true gender, Yadriel becomes determined to prove himself a real brujo (shaman or sorcerer). With the help of his cousin and best friend Maritza, he performs the ritual himself, and then sets out to find the ghost of his murdered cousin and set it free.
Preregistration is required at info@buttonwoods.org or online at haverhillpl.org under “Events.” The book is free with registration.
This event is sponsored by a Cummings Foundation grant and is part of the museum’s Revitalize Buttonwoods: Restore the Past, Shape the Future initiative.
