HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will host a job fair on Thursday, June 22, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment where bilingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Participating employers and service providers include: Community Action Inc., which is seeking instructors of ESOL and ABE/GED, an Academic Advisor and Learning Support Specialist; United States Postal Service, seeking city and rural carriers; Penacook Place, seeking Certified Nursing Assistants, activity assistants, and dietary aides; and Amazon, seeking warehouse associates.
Also recruiting are Better Life Homecare, seeking home health aides and personal care attendants; Whittier Health Network, seeking CNAs, LPNs, RNs, housekeepers, dietary aides, cooks, and receptionists; Rochester Electronic, seeking assembly operators; and NRT Bus, seeking school bus drivers (CDL) and school van drivers (7D)
Others recruiting on site include L’Arche Boston North, looking for individuals to work with patients with chronic illnesses or long-term disabilities; Joseph’s Pasta, various positions; Shawsheen Coating & Converting, seeking experienced machine operators in Andover, and the Greater Lawrence Family Healthcare Center, which is seeking representatives for the customer support center and patient services.
Visit online at makeithaverhill.com or communityactioninc.org.
Taste of the Nations fundraiser
HAVERHILL — All Saints Parish at 120 Bellevue Ave. will hold its first edition of “Taste of the Nations,” an event that will take your taste buds on a journey across the globe on Saturday, June 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. This unique event invites the local community to savor culinary delights from various nations, all conveniently gathered under one roof. Rain date is Sunday, June 25.
Immerse yourself in this gastronomic adventure by collecting stamps in your “passport” for every culinary experience you partake in. As you explore the rich tapestry of flavors, remember to turn in your completed passport for a chance to win a gift card, adding an extra element of excitement to your journey of discovery.
Tickets, $5 per person or five for $20, can be purchased at the parish office or after Mass. For those seeking an all-inclusive experience, the golden ticket granting access to all tastes is available for $50 per person.
Alongside its commitment to spiritual growth, All Saints is dedicated to outreach and service. The parish actively supports those in need within the community and beyond through various charitable initiatives. By attending Taste of the Nations, you not only indulge in culinary delights but also contribute to the parish’s efforts.
Summer concerts at arts center
NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary season with a line-up of concerts, featuring something for every musical taste from Big Band to jazz, from funk to bluegrass, from country to the Great American Songbook.
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include the Don Campbell Band on July 8; Mile Twelve on July 15; the New Black Eagle Jazz Band on July 22; the Mike Monaghan Quintet on July 29, and the Acoustic Roadshow on Aug. 12. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Children 12 and under are free.
Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. and include BT ALC Big Band on July 9; the Gray Sargent Trio on July 16; jazz vocalist Donna Byrne on July 23, and the Bobby Keyes Trio on Aug. 13. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. For special group rates call 978-388-2552. Children 12 and under are free.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport.
For more information visit online at maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. There is no reserved seating. Gift certificates also are available.
Farmers Market opens June 24
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Farmers Market returns for its 45th season, beginning Saturday, June 24, and running until Oct. 28 at its new location on the Bradford Common. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The market sells a variety of local products, including farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods, chocolates, pierogis, hummus, local wines, maple syrup, honey, fresh breads, handmade soaps, candles, doggie treats, and more. In addition, shoppers can get knives and tools sharpened at On Edge Sharpening while browsing at the market.
In partnership with Community Action, the Haverhill Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP cards, providing greater access to fresh local foods while supporting local farmers.
For more information visit tinyurl.com/mw8skdwp or email Jeff Grassie at jeffgrassie1966@gmail.com. The Haverhill Farmers Market is a project of Team Haverhill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.