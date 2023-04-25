Job Fair is Thursday
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will hold a Job Fair Thursday, April 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. Meet local employers in a friendly environment where bilingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Participating employers include: Bradford & Bigelow Printing, which is seeking pressroom helpers (day shift), and bindery helpers (night shift); US Postal Service, is seeking city and rural carriers; Amazon is seeking warehouse associates. Bring identification documents and proof of residency; Opportunity Works needs van drivers; A Better Life Homecare has openings for Home Health Aides and Personal Care Attendants; Community Action Inc. seeks individuals interested in starting a family daycare business; L'Arche Boston North seeks full and part-time Direct Care staff; Waystone Health & Human Services needs career representatives to assist individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with employment and education, and Mass CultivatED offers opportunities for individuals to get into the cannabis industry, including people who have misdemeanor offenses on their CORI.
Auto show to return to NECC on Saturday
HAVERHILL — Veterans Northeast Outreach Center will hold its second Auto Show Saturday, April 29, on the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St.
Doors open at 10 a.m. and admission is free. Includes food trucks, raffles, a 50/50 raffle, and music by a DJ. Entry fee for display vehicles is $15, or $30 to be award eligible. All makes and models are welcome.
For more information or to register a vehicle for display, call 978-372-3626 or email info@vneoc.org.
Nairyan Vocal Ensemble to perform
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, will host a performance by the world famous Nairyan Vocal Ensemble from Armenia Saturday, April 29. Doors open at 6 p.m. for social hour followed by the concert at 7 p.m.
Ticket are $50 each. Includes a cash bar and coffee and desserts at intermission. Dozen and half dozen boxes of Gata (pastries) will be available for purchase.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For tickets or more information call 978-372-9227 or online at tinyurl.com/mtzjb78a.
Talk on Harry "Bucky" Lew, the first Black basketball professional
HAVERHILL — Author Chris Boucher of Lowell will discuss his third and latest book, "The Original Bucky Lew - Basketball's First Black Professional" on May 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the public library. To attend, register at haverhillpl.org under "Events."
Lew lived in Lowell, however, he often brought his independent team to Haverhill after the NEBL folded. He last played in Haverhill in 1926, when he was 42, after having a tooth pulled in the city and then playing the full game.
According to the Pro-Basketball Encyclopedia, Harry "Bucky" Lew was 18 when he signed with the Lowell Pawtucketville Athletic Club of the New England Basketball League for the 1902-03 season. Before the start of the 1903-04 season, Lew’s contract was purchased by the Haverhill team in the same league.
Boucher says Lew's most dramatic moment was when the game's best player, Harry Hough, refused to play against Lew in Haverhill in November 1904. Fortunately, Lew had the support of the fans, his teammates, and ultimately the league. Hough was to be fined and suspended from the league if he refused to play Lew again. The public demonstration of support for Lew was an emotional moment and a big win for racial progress.
Wedding ceremonies resume at Haverhill City Hall
HAVERHILL — The City Clerk's office has resumed performing wedding ceremonies after a long delay due to the pandemic.
For couples seeking a short and simple ceremony, the Clerk's Office offers the ability to be married by one of the office's on-staff Justices of the Peace.
Cost is $100 cash only. There is no ATM at City Hall. For more information call 978-374-2312 or email cityclerk@cityofhaverhill.com.
Renaissance manager elected to national board
HAVERHILL — Jeff Isbell, general manager of the Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill, was recently elected to the Club Management Association of America Board of Directors at its 2023 World Conference, held in Orlando, Florida, in February. He was elected to serve for a one-year term.
Prior to his current appointment, Isbell served in the management roles at North Andover Country Club, Tedesco Country Club in Marblehead, Braeburn Country Club in West Newton, Belmont Country Club in Belmont, and Bald Peak Country Club in Moultonborough, New Hampshire. Isbell is a graduate of UMass where he earned a bachelor's degree in Hospitality and Human Resources.
Isbell will work with the Board of Directors to collaborate with the membership, National Committees and Task Forces, Partners, and the National Headquarters team, to advance the club management profession and the greater industry.
