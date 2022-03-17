HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill, located at 301 Washington St., will hold a Job Fair Thursday, March 17, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment where bilingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Businesses seeking help include Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta in Haverhill; Shawsheen Rubber in Andover; WSH Appliance Service in Haverhill; Amazon Workforce Staffing in Haverhill; Atria Marland Place, a Retirement Community in Andover; Sarah’s Place, an Adult Day Health Center in Haverhill, and NRT Bus.
MassHire connects the community to jobs, training and opportunity. Stop by to talk to representatives about the various services they provide.
Learn more about the free-fare bus service that started this month. Bus route maps and information about the program will be provided by the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority (MVRTA).
Chamber networking event planned
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking at noon luncheon Tuesday, March 22, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at BuenoMalo restaurant, 92 Main St. Cost is $22 for members and $32 for future members and includes a taco bar, soft drinks, coffee and a cash bar.
To register, call 978-686-0900 or visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com.
Gigantic garage sale at the Museum of Printing
HAVERHILL — The Museum of Printing will hold its biggest ever garage sale on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of our missions is to support the craft of letterpress, and keep presses, type, and materials in circulation. Over the last few months the museum has received many donations from organizations and people who want to support the museum, which has a lot of stuff to sell to printers and lovers of visual antiques. Items for sale include type and storage cabinets, metal type, printing presses, letterpress devices, graphics & cuts, books for $1; letterpress tools, cards & envelopes, spacing materials, vintage ink and more. Vendor tables are available for $20. For more information, visit www.museumofprinting.org.
See what Girl Scouting is all about March 30
PLAISTOW — The Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will hold an information night for girls in kindergarten through grade 3 in Plaistow and the surrounding area Wednesday, March 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Older girls are also welcome to find out more about Girl Scouts.
Parents and caregivers are invited to participate. Please RSVP by calling 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
With programs in the outdoors; entrepreneurship; science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and life skills, girls have the space and support they need to grow.
HC Media accepting nominations to its Board of Directors
HAVERHILL — The nominating committee of HC Media is currently accepting applications for membership on HC Media’s Board of Directors. People interested in being considered are asked to download an application form at https://tinyurl.com/2bxw74vp. Please complete and return the form to: HC Media, 60 Elm St., Haverhill, MA 01830 by 4 p.m. Friday, April 15.
Professional Center for Child Development announces new board
ANDOVER — Co-founder and retired executive director, Veryl Anderson is now the executive director emeritus for the Professional Center for Child Development. In her new role, Anderson will continue to provide counsel and mentorship to the organization’s leadership. This comes after the special education school created by the center was renamed the Anderson School at The Professional Center for Child Development in November.
Other new board members include Chair Mark Pascarella of Andover, Vice Chair Julie Palmaccio of Tewksbury, Treasurer John (Jack) DeCourcy of Andover and Tricia Sabulis of West Newbury.
Chamber networking event planned
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking breakfast with Millennium Cleaning Services Tuesday, March 29, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Jersey Mike’s, located at The Loop.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members and includes coffee and breakfast and business card drawings for door prizes.
For more information, call 978-686-0900 or visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com.
Beekeeping demonstration at Tattersall Farm
HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, and Frank Valadao of Soney Bees LLC of Haverhill, will present a backyard beekeeping demonstration and information session Sunday, April 3, at noon. This introduction to beekeeping will include how to find a good location for your hive, how to assemble the hive, and how to install a package of bees or 5-frame Nuc. Information on maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting the bees, and preparing hives for winter will also be included. Valadai is an avid local beekeeper and sells his products locally at 274 Lincoln Ave. Visit him online at www.soneybees.com.
Participants will meet rain or shine at noon at Tattersall Farm in the parking lot area. In the event of severe weather conditions, check the Tattersall Farm Facebook page for information. This event is offered as a free, educational community event. Donations will be gratefully appreciated.
Economic Development Forum planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2022 Economic Development Forum featuring Mike Kennealy, secretary of housing and economic development, Wednesday, April 6, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St. This event is part of the Chamber’s Spring Business Expo.
A speaker panel will include Louis Minicucci of MINCO Development Corp. and Gerry-Lynn Darcy of the Lupoli Companies. tickets to this forum are $30 for members and $50 for future members and include a hot plated lunch.
To register or for more information, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com, call 978-686-0900 or email office@merrimackvalleychamber.com.