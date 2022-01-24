HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will host a job fair Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. Bilingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Representatives from Anchor Insulation will be on site to discuss jobs as commercial insulation installers. Anchor’s work is within the I-495/Rt. 128 beltway. They reimburse installers for mileage, parking and tolls, and on-the-job training is available.
Amazon Workforce Staffing seeks team members for its operation at 25 Computer Drive. To expedite the hiring process, all forms and an oral drug test can be completed while at the MakeIT Haverhill event. Applicants should bring a mobile phone and non-expired documents proving their identities and employment eligibility as required by federal law.
Dollar Tree/Family Dollar is recruiting store managers, sales floor associates and customer service representatives for positions in Haverhill and surrounding communities.
NRT Bus is recruiting school bus monitors and school bus and 7D van drivers.
Masks are required and COVID-19 vaccines are expected at this event. Attendees can also learn about a free Computer Basics Class and Computer Basics for Business Class (where participants receive a free computer and one year of free internet upon completion. Free English classes are available as well.
Half off sale at Ruth's House is Tuesday, Jan. 25
HAVERHILL — Ruth's House thrift shop in Lafayette Square is having a half-off everything sale Tuesday, Jan. 25. The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To learn more about ways that Ruth's House helps families in the Merrimack Valley, visit www.ruthshouse.org, where you can also donate to the nonprofit organization.
Wingate Residences hires new community relations director
HAVERHILL — Wingate Residences of Haverhill announced it has hired Kailyn Smith of Plaistow as its new community relations director.
Smith will support Wingate’s mission to help residents stay as independent as possible in a safe, social environment. Wingate officials said Smith will strive to ensure a great experience for new residents, and help families navigate the next steps for their loved ones through a personalized, friendly, and comforting approach.
Wingate Residences, located at 10 Residences Way, off of North Avenue, offers independent living, assisted living and memory care.
Smith has worked in the healthcare industry her entire life. She earned a bachelor's degree from Salem State University and her experience in healthcare is very diverse. She began her career as a CNA, then moved to hospital administration, skilled nursing, and has now found her passion in senior living. Her expansive background provides her with the ability to provide guidance, comfort, and support to seniors as they make the life-changing transition to assisted living and memory care, officials said.
To contact smith, send email to ksmith@wingatehealthcare.com or call 978-420-1570. Visit online at www.residencesathaverhill.com.
Lawrence native named the inaugural Director of SUCCESS at NSCC
BEVERLY — Michele Cubelli Harris of Beverly has been named the new Director of SUCCESS at North Shore Community College (NSCC). She has been with NSCC for 16 years and was previously the Senior Special Program Coordinator for NSCC’s Men Achieving Leadership, Excellence and Success program.
The Director of SUCCESS (Supporting Urgent Community College Equity through Student Services) is a new position that was developed to lead NSCC's version of the Massachusetts SUCCESS Grant, titled "Rise.Achieve.Persist.," the goals of which are to reduce equity and achievement gaps for Black, Latinx, and ESL students.
“I am thrilled to be stepping into a role closely aligned with my core values and philosophy around the importance of advancing equity in higher education for communities of color,” said Cubelli Harris. “I can’t think of a more critical time to reimagine how we welcome, engage, support, and prepare our Black, Latinx, and ESL students, empowering them to thrive and reach their unique potential.”
“Having raised my son and daughter as a single parent and a first-generation college student in Lawrence, I intimately understand the barriers and the ways racism can show up in institutions negatively impacting the Black and Brown student experience,” Cubelli Harris added.
The Lawrence native attended Northern Essex Community College and holds both a Master’s of Education and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Lesley University.