PLAISTOW — Three-year-old Ryder Delaney of Plaistow loves firefighters, so when he saw a few stuffed bears sitting on a fire truck in town, he could hardly contain his excitement.
“He thought that was the greatest thing. He had to tell everybody about it,” said Ryder’s mom, Krystal Delaney. “He loved it.”
Ryder was just one of many locals participating in Plaistow’s “bear hunt” last Wednesday afternoon. The hunts have become a viral trend around the country as a way to amuse antsy children — and adults — amid contact restrictions due to the coronavirus.
Bear hunts involve driving around to spot Teddy bears that are being placed in windows and yards around the region and far beyond.
The trend appears to be inspired by Michael Rosen’s 1989 book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.”
“I think it was Plaistow that I heard about it first,” said Amy Brandolini Sciuto, who created a Facebook event for a bear hunt in Haverhill over the weekend. More than 500 people responded to her invite, she said.
Sarah Scanlan said she first heard about bear hunts on the Facebook page “Project Quarantine 2020” and thought it would be fun to bring it to her town of Danville.
“It was a way to have a fun activity and still practice social distancing and stay safe,” said Scanlan, who has two children. She said about 125 homes participated.
Sara Watson, a mother of three children under age 3, created an event on Facebook for a bear hunt in her town of Salem on April 4.
"I’m going a little crazy having them in the house," Watson said. "I was thinking, 'What could I do on a weekend to get them out around the neighborhood while still social distancing.'"
Children aren’t the only ones enjoying the bear hunt. Parents and teenagers say they also like searching for the little critters.
“I found it fun,” said 15-year-old Caitlin Gallagher of Plaistow. “I definitely wasn't expecting to see the amount of bears that we did. I’m glad people took the time to do this.”
Caitlin went bear hunting Wednesday with her 13-year-old sister, Ashley, and their mother.
“A lot of people participated,” said Caitlin and Ashley’s mother Joy Gallagher. “We tried to count all the bears we saw, but lost track after 50. It was just something fun and different. I love that type of stuff. It's something I miss from when they were little.”
In Danville, Jennifer Richard said that she and her two teenage daughters took part, too.
“I personally just think it's great because everyone is scared and worried right now,” said Richard. “It's good to get in your car and go for a ride and see other people are going through this too. It shows that we are all in this together.”
Yolanda Lavoie, took her daughters Ayla, 7, and Ella, 4, bear hunting in Plaistow.
Ella even sat several stuffed bears in lawn chairs in the family's front yard. She posed them next to mugs, juice and snacks and hung a sign: "Join our picnic! Take a snack."