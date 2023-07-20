SALEM — Jordan’s Way founder Kris Rotonda will hold a three-hour live Facebook fundraiser at Salem Animal Rescue League on Wednesday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The national tour raises awareness and money for smaller and underserved shelters.
The livestream event will be filled with nonstop challenges and high-energy fun, while raising awareness for the animals and money for the animal shelter.
“No animal should have to spend their life in a shelter, and I am passionate to highlight and support the many organizations across our country who work relentlessly to ensure these pets find loving homes, despite their age, breed, or heath issues,” Rotonda said.
During the event held on the SARL campus, viewers can watch shelter employees, volunteers and members of the community participate in activities like pies to the face, dunk tanks and ice bucket challenges.
Supporters can tune in on SARL’s Facebook page and share the event with friends. Donations can be made during the event.
Atkinson seeks committee members
ATKINSON — The town is looking for residents to join the newly created Capital Improvement Program Committee.
These residents would preferably have professional backgrounds in finance, accounting, strategic planning, business management or project management. The committee plans to meet monthly.
Candidates can be new to town, have history with it or want to contribute to the town’s success.
The deadline to submit an application is Thursday, Aug. 3.
Contact Town Administrator John Apple at 603-362-1064 or TownAdmin@atkinson-nh.gov with any questions.
Food drive at Plaistow library
PLAISTOW — New Hampshire Kid Governor Haydin Simmons will hold a food drive at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., through July 21.
The food drive will benefit Families in Transition.
Plaistow card holders that have registered for the summer reading program can receive extra raffle tickets for each nonperishable food item they bring. All nonperishable foods are accepted.
Senior cookout in Plaistow
PLAISTOW — The Vic Geary Center and Plaistow Lions Club will hold the second annual free cookout on Saturday, July 29, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Vic Geary Drop-in Center, Greenough Road.
Seniors from Plaistow, Atkinson, Danville, Newton, Hampstead, Kingston and Sandown are invited to come and enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and dessert in the air-conditioned hall with a few tables outside.
There will be music, door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle.
The center is also raffling an outdoor bench made by Trex. Tickets are on sale for $5 each and can be purchased all month long at the Vic Geary office. The drawing for the bench will be at the cookout, but winners do not have to be present.
Sign up at 603-382-9276 by Friday, July 21.
Hampstead concert series
HAMPSTEAD — The Meetinghouse Park summer music series will welcome newcomers North River Music in concert on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m., at the park located at 11 Main St.
North River Music will bring an acoustically fun and funky sound as they cover rock, bluegrass and country selections with something sure to be familiar to everyone.
The trio will present the Americana sound with strong harmonies.
Chairs, blankets and picnic lunches are welcome as well as leashed dogs on the perimeter of the field. Moo’s famous ice cream will be on site offering favorite flavors for sale.
Donations will be accepted for Hero Pups of Stratham.
For more information, visit hampsteadconcerts.com or call 603-560-5069.
