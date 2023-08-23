HAVERHILL — Just a few days before Joseph’s Trattoria in Bradford was named the best restaurant in Greater Haverhill, the popular eatery was forced to close after the building was inundated with stormwater during torrential rain on Aug. 8.
Owner Deanna Gaiero was planning to close her restaurant this fall to make way for a new restaurant as part of a larger development project planned for the site and, in the meantime, shift her workers to a new location in the former Olivia’s and Krueger Flatbread restaurant building on downtown Essex Street.
But due to damage from flooding, she was forced to close Joseph’s sooner than planned, leaving 50 staff members without jobs until the move to Essex Street can be completed.
Gaiero estimates her losses at roughly $1 million from flood damage and the loss of sales.
The Aug. 8 flooding impacted many businesses and homes in the Merrimack Valley was devastating to Gaiero, who not only lost furniture, equipment and food but also the ability to continue paying her staff until she can open where Olivia’s and Krueger’s operated before closing in February.
“One of my employees called me to say water was coming in and by the time I arrived they could not open the doors and they were standing on kitchen prep tables,” she said about the day of the flooding. “Firefighters helped get six staff members out of the building by pulling on the doors while my chef pushed.”
Gaiero said that on Aug. 8 the city’s storm drains across the street on Route 125 were completely overwhelmed with the intense rain and erupted like a geyser. Add to that water from a storm drain that runs beneath the parking lot, she said.
She said the water flowed with full, river-like intensity, directly at and into Joseph’s.
“Within about 45 minutes, Joseph’s had over 3 1/2 feet of water inside and outside the building,” she said. “It was just terrible.”
Because Joseph’s is not in a flood zone and does not have flood insurance, Gaiero says her losses are not covered by insurance.
“When we got the doors open things were floating out, including large mixing bowls, to-go containers, prep units and refrigerators along with food from the kitchen and bakery area,” she said. “Booths were floating, chairs were floating and tables were floating, all in muddy brown storm drain water.”
Gaiero was forced to close the restaurant and lay off all of her employees.
“I pray they will be able to find temporary work until we can open on Essex Street,” she said.
A new $60,000 freezer was damaged in the flooding, but can be repaired at cost, while undamaged pieces of kitchen equipment can be moved to the Essex Street location.
“The electrician was able to bring in new transformers to get the power back up and I don’t have a bill for that yet,” she said.
Mother Nature was first to create havoc, then someone broke in on the night of Aug. 14 resulting in another setback for Gaiero.
She said the thieves made off with between $1,500 to $2,000 in liquor.
“Insurance covers breaking and entering but there’s a $1,000 deductible,” she said.
As if things weren’t bad enough, last Friday another rainstorm forced her to move a trailer where she was storing kitchen equipment as the trailer was sitting in six inches of water.
“I could never have imagined this level of devastation,” Gaiero said. “It’s everything, but I was able to save family photos.”
She said it makes no sense to have the building professionally cleaned, at a high cost, since it will be demolished to make way for the new development.
“Our staff cleaned what they could so we could walk through and salvage what we could,” she said. “I have some beautiful doors but it’s unlikely they can be repaired due to warpage caused by the water.”
Last week a group of local legislators toured the area and included a stop at Joseph’s.
“They were able to push the liquor license process along and I received my state approval, after having received approval from the city,” Gaiero said. “Hopefully the city and state can provide some relief but I have not heard from them yet.”
New development planned
Last November, the City Council approved Joseph’s for the planned residential and retail center called Oxford Crossing Village Center
Gaiero said the project was pushed back due to a wetland permitting process that was held up for a while.
“We’re now seven or eight months behind and will probably start demolition sooner than planned,” she said. “We’re slated to begin construction next spring instead of this fall.”
Gaiero said asking people for help is something she never imagined she’d have to do.
“It was a very costly flood and none of it is covered by insurance,” she said.
Gaiero’s brother-in-law, Matt Gaiero, who along with his wife Denise operates G’s Texas Southern Flare on downtown Washington Street, rallied around Deanna Gaiero by donating a portion of a week’s sales to her.
“We want to help as much as we can,” he said. “Joseph’s is part of our restaurant community and its owner happens to be a relative.”
Matt Gaiero said he is still accepting donations in support of Joseph’s and noted there’s a GoFundMe page as well, launched by Deanna Gaiero’s sister, Gina Brannon.
Those wishing to donate can visit online at gofundme.com/f/support-for-josephs-trattoria.
