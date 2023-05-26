HAVERHILL — The state Department of Environmental Protection informed the owners of Joseph’s Trattoria in Ward Hill last month that their planned housing and retail development needs to improve protections to bordering vegetated wetlands and stream bank before construction can begin.
At a site meeting on May 18 that included members of the city’s Conservation Commission and MassDEP, Joseph’s Trattoria owner Deanna Gaiero agreed to modify site plans to address concerns outlined by MassDEP.
“This amounts to an increase in protections put in place by the Conservation Commission,” said Ralph Basiliere, a commission member and its spokesman. “It will result in more protection for the wetlands before the development project can be allowed to move forward.”
Last November, the City Council approved a new mixed-use development to replace Joseph’s Trattoria at 145 Oxford Ave. with a “village concept” residential and retail complex.
The project will include a six-story, 230-unit apartment building along with a 2-1/2 story retail building featuring a new Joseph’s restaurant and grocery/bakery shop.
Basiliere said that in April, MassDEP appealed the commission’s issuance of an “order of conditions,” or a conservation permit that would allow the project to move forward on the grounds that more wetlands protections would need to be in place.
He said that during a May 18 site visit, all parties agreed on the need to increase protections to the riverbank stream channel and vegetative wetlands that border the property and agreed to engineering that will slow down and limit erosion as stormwater is discharged into the wetland system.
“MassDEP will be receiving a new site plan including the enhanced wetland protections and it is likely the DEP will withdraw its appeal, return jurisdiction to the commission and on June 22 the Commission will meet and will likely issue an amended order of conditions to reflect the enhancements,” Basiliere said.
Gaiero had told the council in November that her family has been in business in Haverhill for more than 40 years and that her brother, Joe Faro, who developed Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire, is partnering with her on the project.
She said she plans to redevelop her Joseph’s Trattoria and the old Knipe Bros. Shoe Factory building into Oxford Crossing Village Center, a walkable gathering place with a social environment consisting of a new restaurant with private event space, an outdoor patio, a bakery and gourmet market, two boutique retail spaces and 230 residential units.
William Pillsbury, the city’s economic and development director, said this mixed-use development comes under the city’s new Planned Development District (PDD) zoning and that Gaiero’s investment will greatly improve the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.