PELHAM — Pregnancy and giving birth can't be paused as hospitals postpone elective procedures to prepare for a surge of patients who will have respiratory issues due to COVID-19.
This week Ashley Santana of Pelham gave birth to a healthy baby boy at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen. In the days leading up to her delivery, she couldn't help but focus on thoughts about the safety of the hospital.
"We feel so blessed and the staff here at Holy Family was absolutely incredible," Santana said after giving birth to Eli, who came in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces.
Doctors in maternity wards also worry about exposure to themselves, patients and new babies, and are screening everyone.
Her husband, Edwin, was allowed to be with her in the delivery room, but hospitals in the area are allowing just one support person.
"We want women to know we are here for them," said Laura Federico, director of Maternal Health at Lawrence General Hospital. "We re-evaluating on a daily basis to keep these women and their babies healthy."
Medical professionals are urging anxious parents to reach out with questions.
"We are trying to work with the patient and make the not-so-typical situation more comfortable," said Dr. Thomas Zarka, an OB-GYN at Parkland Medical Center in Derry.
Zarka said that his team is using iPads and other technology to help keep moms connected to their families during birth as well, similar to if a person's partner is in the military overseas and couldn't be physically at the birth, he said.
Homebirth midwife Kim Bradley of Haverhill said her phone is ringing more than ever. People are looking for alternative birthing options because they are afraid their partner can't be with them at the time of the birth, she said.
Homebirth is a decision a woman can make at any time in her pregnancy, Bradley said. However, she really wants expectant mothers to feel comfortable with the decisions they are making because it's the right choice, not out of fear.
Adrian Feldhusen just opened a new midwife birthing center in Salem, New Hampshire called The Birth Cottage. She's also seeing a significant increase in calls.
The first birth at the Salem center was March 30. The mother transferred to them a week before because she didn't want to have a baby in the hospital, Feldhusen said.
Going home also difficult for parents, who can't have grandparents or other loved ones visit.
"It's supposed to be such a happy time, which it is, but it's sad to know we can't have anyone help out with my older son and see the new baby," Santana said.
Doctors reiterated that all people, including new mothers, need to be following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing guidelines.
"We are recommending no one comes into the house at this time, as sad as it is, it should just be the immediate caregivers in the house," said Dr. Mary McCaffrey, a laborist at Lawrence General Hospital.
Stacy Bennett brought her son Lucas home just as the world was shutting down after he was born on March 12.
"You kind of (stay home) with a new baby anyway, but you usually have your family coming and seeing them," the Atkinson mother said.
Her husband's parents live nearby and have been isolating so they can help take care of their 2-year-old, Ethan, while preventing the spread of germs.
"Getting outside has been one of the biggest things helping me not feel cooped up," Bennett said. "The upside is there is no pressure to bring the baby anywhere."
GIVING BIRTH DURING THE CRISIS
Pregnant and potentially positive?
Healthcare providers are eager to help with resources on how to access testing or quarantine. If a person is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms at any time during pregnancy she must contact her doctor.
It is also easier and better to conduct COVID-19 tests as an outpatient procedure before going to the hospital to give birth, said Laura Federico, director of Maternal Health at Lawrence General Hospital. At the hospital if a woman is positive or showing symptoms they will be put her in a negative pressure room, which is best for respiratory illnesses, Federico explained.
She added that the mother will have the same nursing staff and not be moved from the room until the end of her stay to avoid cross-contamination.
Support for mom
Hospitals and birthing centers have their own protocols in limiting guests. Often while being admitted patients and their guests have to go through a screening, which includes checking your temperature and answering questions. Hospitals in the area are generally limiting patients to having one support person that is expected to stay the whole time. Check with your doctor or hospital for the most recent information.
Bringing baby home
Continue following the same social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If a mom tests positive for COVID-19 she cannot pass the virus through breast milk. However, she should stay away from the baby to not pass the virus through respiratory droplets, Federico explained. The mom can use a breast pump to have someone bottle feed the baby, she said.