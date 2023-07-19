SALEM, N.H. — A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Salem police officer against town officials, accusing them of unlawfully giving his medical records to state investigators to examine for possible fraud.
In the lawsuit filed in March 2022, Stephen DiChiara claimed Town Manager Chris Dillon and Human Resources Director Anne Fogarty unlawfully seized his medical and mental health records, along with his workers’ compensation claim, and sent it to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
DiChiara claimed this caused emotional distress and defamation, and sought compensation for those damages.
In his summary judgment, federal judge Steven J. McAuliffe ruled that Salem town officials did not unconstitutionally seize DiChiara’s records and lawfully came in possession of records related to his workers’ compensation claim.
Additionally, the town did not do anything wrong by sharing any documents with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office at the time.
The town is “absolutely immune with respect to the allegedly defamatory and/or hurtful comments set forth in its communication with the Attorney General’s Office,” according to the dismissal motion. The lawsuit was dismissed July 12.
The court order concluded that DiChiara’s claims are speculative and often exaggerated.
According to court documents, DiChiara was hired by Salem Police Department as a patrol officer in 2016.
In 2019, DiChiara stopped a car on Interstate 93. He discovered there was a loaded gun under the driver’s seat and then placed the driver under arrest.
A passenger in the car allegedly told the officer that the diver informed others in the car that he was “going to kill a cop,” the court filing said.
DiChiara claimed he developed post-traumatic stress disorder because of the incident, which “disabled” him from properly doing his job. He then sought worker’s compensation benefits and was awarded them.
Because he filed for the benefits, Salem officials were able to receive that application and his medical records.
During that time, the town was concerned some employees exaggerated work injuries to get workers’ compensation.
Town officials subsequently notified the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office for possible fraud, including concern’s about DiChiara’s claims in a letter.
The judge said Salem officials submitted all necessary documents and found that none of DiChiara’s records — medical or mental health — were given to the state office.
