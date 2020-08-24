Judge drops murder charges against Derry man, 80

DERRY — Murder charges against an 80-year-old Derry man accused of shooting his wife last year have been dropped with the condition that he live at a state elder care facility for the developmentally disabled and mentally ill, court documents explain.
Records show that Roderick Munstis has been held without bail at the Rockingham County House of Corrections for the last year, since he called police to say that he shot and killed his wife, 74-year-old Ellen Munstis.
Only in recent weeks — after months of awaiting an open bed at the mental health facility — was Munstis admitted to Glencliff Home for the Elderly, according to court records.
The placement followed a finding by State Forensic Examiner Dr. Shannon Bader that Munstis is not competent to stand trial.
Attorneys in the case agreed there was probable cause to convict Munstis, but Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati requested that Judge Daniel St. Hilaire dismiss the case based on the forensic examiner's findings, new court filings explain.
In addition, Munstis has been made a ward following the probate court’s appointment of the Office of the Public Guardian to guard both his person and his estate. The probate court has ordered that he reside in the secure residence of Glencliff Home.
"The matter before the Court cannot proceed due to the defendant’s incompetency, lack of restorability, and the Probate Court’s orders," which, "make clear that his chronic conditions will place him in the care of Glencliff Home and the Office of the Public Guardian for what is likely the rest of his life," wrote Agati.
Munstis was facing alternative counts of knowing and reckless second-degree murder.
Investigators said he called 911 for help at 12:03 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2019, prompting a police response and the discovery of Ellen Munstis’ body.
Several other investigations stemming from the Munstis’ home at 15 Bypass 28 are ongoing.
Investigators at the State Fire Marshal’s Office have partnered with local officials to probe an explosion and subsequent fire that torched the empty home shortly after Ellen’s death and Roderick’s arrest.
The suspicious fire was determined in recent months to be an arson, according to Adam Fanjoy, a district chief for the state fire marshal.
"At this point there are no persons of interest," he said. "We're still trying to identify suspects."
Derry firefighters said they were called to the fully-engulfed home at 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2019 after receiving multiple 911 calls from people in the area.
During that response, a white Mercury Montenegro registered to the Munstis' was missing from the driveway.
"We contacted Munstis’ attorney who told us that no one had permission to use the car and it should still be at the property," said police Capt. Vern Thomas.
Thomas said the car was found abandoned in December 2019 at an apartment complex at 99 Eastern Ave. in Manchester, where it had been for several days before the property manager had it towed.
The investigation into who took the car is "suspended pending further leads," Thomas said.
Officials have said neither the car theft nor the fire were believed to be associated with the homicide.