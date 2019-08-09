PLAISTOW — Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling denied bail to Angel Rivera, 28, 4A Dalton St., Thursday.
Rivera has been charged three counts of first degree assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of second degree assault with a deadly weapon and bodily injury, two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
Rivera is accused of stabbing and assaulting two people who were guests in his home on March 30, according to court documents.
He will be in court again on Sept. 13 for his final pretrial conference.