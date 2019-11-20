BRENTWOOD — Cindy Case, 54, of Chester has refused to leave her jail cell for arraignment three times since being arrested Monday night after leading police on a low-speed chase before hitting a utility pole, according to court documents.
Case is being held in Rockingham County Jail charged with reckless conduct, DUI/impairment, receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer, reckless operation, and driving with a suspended license, documents state.
After she refused to go to her arraignment for the third time Wednesday, Rockingham Superior Court Judge Daniel I. St. Hilaire ordered her to appear Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
“The Correctional Authorities are authorized to use reasonable and lawful force in order to transport the defendant for the next scheduled hearing date,” St. Hilaire's order states.
Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said court rules generally require arraignments be held within 24 hours of arrest when courts are open. But Case twice declined to go the courtroom and once declined to be arraigned by video from the jail.
Conway, who is not prosecuting Case, said people do sometimes refuse to show up to court, but it is rare for them to demand to stay in their cell when they are to be escorted by jail officials.
She said judges typically give such inmates leniency at first, because “sometimes people have bad days.”
A judge could issue an order for that person to appear, or declare a person is waiving arraignment.
Case was not waiving her arraignment, however, according to documents. She just did not want to go.
On Monday night, Salem police Officer Andrew Feole was on patrol and ran a routine license plate check on the car Case was driving at about 10:30 p.m. The grey Pontiac Grand Am was reported to stolen out of Sailsbury on Nov. 15, documents state.
Feole called for assistance and officers in at least six cruisers blared their blue lights and sirens in an attempt to stop Case while she was driving north on Route 28, according to documents. She was driving erratically at about 30 to 45 miles per hour into Windham and Derry, documents state.
Near Rockingham Acres on Route 28 in Derry, Case drifted over the center yellow line into the southbound lane and crashed into a telephone pole, according to documents. Feole and fellow officer Jeffrey Czarnec checked on Case, who was unconscious and breathing slowly. They pulled her out of the car before emergency responders transported her to Parkland Medical Center.
At the hospital Case told a nurse she had taken “100 clonidine pills,” which is a sedative used to treat high blood pressure.
Case has a history of mental illness and has previously been indicted in New Hampshire for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon after backing into a police cruiser in Seabrook while an officer attempted to remove her from the car, documents state. A plea hearing for that charge is scheduled to take place February.
Case has also been incarcerated for failing to stop for police officers in Massachusetts, according to court documents.