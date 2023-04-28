SALEM, Mass. — A superior court judge ordered Marvin "Skip" McClendon, who has a pension from Massachusetts and owns a home in Alabama, to pay $35,000 towards his defense on a murder charge in a 1988 Lawrence case.
The ruling was handed down in time for McClendon's first anniversary behind bars in the previously cold case. A retired Massachusetts corrections officer and handyman, McClendon was charged with the murder of Melissa Ann "Missy" Tremblay, 11.
He was arrested on April 27, 2022 at his Alabama home, brought to Massachusetts by authorities and remains held at Middleton Jail.
The accused child murderer receives $3,000 per month in pension and Social Security benefits. He also owns a home, on 11 acres, worth $153,000 in Bremen, Alabama.
McClendon has had a court-appointed attorney and for the past year paid nothing for his murder defense in Massachusetts. The recent decision by Judge Thomas Dreschler requires McClendon to make a "$35,000 contribution" to his defense.
"The actual ruling is that he is indigent but able to contribute to his defense," said defense attorney Henry Fasoldt.
Following his arrest, McClendon gave his sister, Rebecca Greenwood, power of attorney over his assets. Fasoldt said McClendon's sister would soon be cutting the $35,000 check to send to Massachusetts for the legal bill.
Dreschler had previously ordered McClendon not to mortgage or transfer ownership of his Alabama home.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled of May 2. Fasoldt said he his hoping a trial date can be set.
McClendon is charged with the Sept. 11, 1988 murder of Tremblay in Lawrence. The girl’s body was found on railroad tracks in South Lawrence.
Following his April 27, 2022 arrest, McClendon was later indicted by the Essex County grand jury for Tremblay’s first degree murder.
The girl lived in Salem, New Hampshire at the time of her death and was a sixth grader at the Haigh School.
In 1988, McClendon, who was 41 at the time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with women in the back of his van, said Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick.
McClendon is accused of stabbing Tremblay to death and leaving her body on the tracks near a rail freight terminal near South Broadway and Andover Street in Lawrence. When her body was found, her left leg had been severed by a train car.
At the time of Tremblay’s murder, McClendon lived in Lawrence and worked as a handyman. He was also employed by the state’s Department of Correction on intermittent dates from 1970 to 2002.
In 2002, McClendon moved to Bremen, Alabama, where he had a home at the end of dirt road on property surrounded by family members.
Fasoldt has said McClendon’s defense involves complex issues which includes evidence that is more than three decades old and novel DNA issues.
Previously, Fasoldt filed a motion to dismiss in the case focusing on DNA evidence collected in the case.
Judge Salim Tabit denied the motion, however.
Prosecutors have said McClendon’s DNA matched samples taken from underneath Tremblay’s fingernails.
Strasnick said McClendon “voluntarily provided” a DNA sample to investigators when he was initially interviewed by Massachusetts State Police Lt. Peter Sherber in Alabama in 2021.
