SALEM, Mass. — At the time of arrest, all suspects are to be told “if you can’t afford a lawyer, one will be provided to you.”
Accused Lawrence cold case murderer Marvin “Skip” McClendon, 75, has been provided a court-appointed lawyer since his arrest last spring.
A superior court judge is now questioning whether McClendon, who gets a $3,000 per month in pension and Social Security benefits, and also owns a home on 11-acres in Bremen, Alabama, worth $153,000, should be footing more of his legal bills.
Judge Thomas Dreschler stressed that McClendon has a right to competent counsel as he faces a first degree murder charge. If convicted, he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“Let me be clear, no one is suggesting Mr. McClendon is not entitled to a lawyer. No one is suggesting he is not entitled to competent counsel. He is,” Dreschler said, during a hearing Monday in Salem Superior Court.
McClendon is held without bail in Middleton Jail. He is charged with the Sept. 11, 1988 murder of Melissa Ann “Missy” Tremblay in Lawrence. The girl’s body was found on railroad tracks in South Lawrence.
He was not arrested until late April 2022. McClendon was later indicted by the Essex County grand jury for Tremblay’s first degree murder. The girl lived in Salem, New Hampshire at the time of her death and was a sixth grader at the Haigh School.
Defense attorney Henry Fasoldt said he was appointed by the Committee for Public Counsel Services to represent McClendon after his April arrest and for his initial arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
Following his indictment, McClendon was arraigned in Salem Superior Court, where case was transferred.
Normally, defendants are interviewed prior to their initial arraignment regarding their financial status. In McClendon’s case, however, that interview with probation did not occur until late 2022, officials said.
A decision regarding McClendon’s ability to pay for legal representation was not made during Monday’s hearing although McClendon’s pension payments and property were discussed.
McClendon is a retired Massachusetts correctional officer.
He was in court for the hearing and stood in the prisoner’s holding area. He spoke at one point saying he had hoped to leave his Alabama home to his children when he dies.
Following his arrest, McClendon signed the home over to his sister, Rebecca Greenwood, giving her power of attorney, Fasoldt said.
There are many vehicles parked on McClendon’s property. Fasoldt said those are essentially “junk cars” and McClendon’s yard is “essentially a junkyard.”
Fasoldt also said McClendon’s defense involves complex issues which includes evidence that his more than three decades old and novel DNA issues.
Still, Dreschler questioned whether McClendon could sell the “unencumbered asset” to pay for his legal bills.
Fasoldt suggested the court could approve a certain amount of money McClendon could be charged.
McClendon’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 21. Dreschler urged Fasoldt to keep working on McClendon’s case.
“I am not suggesting you slow down or limit your advocacy efforts,” the judge said.
To date, there has not been a ruling on a motion to dismiss Fasoldt filed in the case.
In the motion, Fasoldt said DNA evidence collected in the case is “not sufficient” to support the first degree murder charge against McClendon.
He said prosecutors failed to show the DNA belonged to McClendon, instead of other male relatives, and that his client is a “factually innocent person.”
But prosecutors, conversely, said McClendon’s DNA matched samples taken from underneath Tremblay’s fingernails.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick said McClendon “voluntarily provided” a DNA sample to investigators when he was initially interviewed by Massachusetts State Police Lt. Peter Sherber in Alabama in 2021.
Strasnick previously said in 1988, McClendon, who was 41 at the time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with women in the back of his van, Strasnick said at a previous court hearing.
McClendon is accused of stabbing Tremblay to death and leaving her body on the tracks near a rail freight terminal near South Broadway and Andover Street in Lawrence. When her body was found, her left leg had been severed by a train car.
At the time of Tremblay’s murder, McClendon lived in Lawrence and worked as a handyman. He was also employed by the state’s Department of Correction on intermittent dates from 1970 to 2002. He receives a $35,000 annual pension from the state, Fasoldt said.
In 2002, McClendon moved to Bremen, Alabama, where he had a home at the end of dirt road on property surrounded by family members.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.