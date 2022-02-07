DANVERS — Documents filed by an architectural firm seeking to dismiss the lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a murdered Danvers High School teacher will be sealed for 20 years, a Lawrence Superior Court judge ordered Wednesday.
The order of impoundment comes a month after Judge John Lu granted a motion by the Danvers school department — which had already been dismissed as a defendant in the lawsuit — to bar any public disclosure or release of the materials, citing what it claimed were concerns over school security.
Tom and Peggie Ritzer, who are pursuing a civil lawsuit over the murder of their daughter, Colleen Ritzer, at the school in 2013, opposed the school department’s request. Their attorney argued that the request to seal was more about sparing school officials from embarrassment than school security and that they did not seek the release of anything that would compromise current school security.
Lu disagreed, however, concluding that it would be “unacceptable for the court to release to the public school security plans or their equivalent.” He granted Danvers’ request.
Lawyers for DiNisco Design Partnership filed the package under seal on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Lu ordered that the memorandum in support of the motion to dismiss (which details the legal grounds for the firm’s request), affidavits and exhibits all be sealed from public view until Feb. 2, 2042. A hearing on DiNisco’s motion to dismiss has not been scheduled.
Ritzer, 24, of Andover was raped and murdered by her ninth-grade student, Philip Chism, then 14, on the afternoon of Oct. 22, 2013. Chism, tried as an adult, is now serving 40 years to life for the crimes. Danvers High School had just undergone a $71 million renovation and expansion, which included installation of a video security system at the time.
But during Chism’s 2015 trial, then-school resource officer Stephen Baldassare testified that as he and other officers searched for both Ritzer and Chism, his efforts to find video surveillance images were hindered because while the cameras and software they used were new, his computer at the school was old with outdated software that would cause the computer to “freeze.”
Baldassare testified that the cameras “were not numbered in any way that would make sense to anyone using them.” He also testified that some cameras were color and some were black and white.
The available videos, covering corridors, stairwells, parts of the field house and the outside of the school, were key evidence in Chism’s trial, showing him entering the bathroom after Ritzer and moving around the school, at one point with blood on his hand, and wheeling out a recycling bin with Ritzer inside.
The Ritzers believe that had someone been monitoring video at the time, they would have seen at least some of the suspicious activity by Chism and potentially intervened to prevent their daughter’s death.
They remain concerned about security and safety of students, teachers and staff at the school, their attorney Dan Murphy said on Friday when reached for comment. Murphy argued last month that the request by the school was overbroad.
The school’s attorney, John Davis, told the judge they believed it was impractical to redact all of the materials in DiNisco’s filings that, in the school’s view, would compromise security at the school. Davis had moved to let the school re-enter the case solely for the purpose of seeking the impoundment order on DiNisco’s motion.
Previously, a judge had dismissed parts of the lawsuit pertaining to the school department and the private cleaning contractor that had been working at the school the afternoon Ritzer was killed and, according to testimony, washed away potentially valuable evidence of the initial attack on Ritzer.
School superintendent Lisa Dana also asked in an affidavit to close any future hearings on the architect’s motion, but no order has been issued as to that.
Dana and other Danvers school officials were already facing public scrutiny and questions over their handling of three independent investigations into racist and homophobic hazing and text messages among hockey players at the school; the district fought the release of information about those incidents and when it was forced to do so, provided copies that were so heavily redacted they were virtually unintelligible.
