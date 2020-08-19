BRENTWOOD — School Administrative Unit 55, encompassing the Hampstead and Timberlane Regional school districts, does not owe money to recently resigned Superintendent Earl Metzler for working unscheduled weekends and holidays during his employment, according to a ruling by Rockingham Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire.
Five months after receiving a request to dismiss Metzler’s civil lawsuit for compensatory wages, St. Hilaire said he reviewed school district policies and federal laws before eventually tossing the case.
When asked about the decision — as well as the option to file an appeal — Metzler said, “the case is still pending.” New Hampshire law allows cases originally heard in trial and superior courts to be appealed at the state’s highest such venue, the Supreme Court.
Metzler was the highest paid superintendent in the state when he filed the lawsuit in November 2019, earning $175,882 a year. He is now contracted by the Hampstead School District as a consultant with an 11-month, $150,000 contract, while the district splits from Timberlane.
According to St. Hilaire’s ruling, his decision was largely based on district policy, which addresses overtime pay for exempt employees — meaning salaried, like Metzler — as well as nonexempt employees.
“Exempt employees of SAU 55 may earn compensatory wages for working non-scheduled workdays,” the policy reads.
Nonexempt employees “will accrue compensatory time at the rate or time and a half when accrued compensatory time exceeds a 40 hour work week.”
Metzler, however, believes he should have been paid the higher rate for working unscheduled hours, pointing to a separate portion of the policy that lacks specificity about which employees are included.
It reads, “payment of earned compensatory time shall be at the discretion of the employee consistent with (state and federal law),” specifically the Federal Labor Standards Act.
But St. Hilaire ruled, “FLSA would not mandate compensatory time for exempt employees.”
“As expected, exempt employees would not be paid for working extra hours or ‘overtime’ on traditional work days,” he said. “This is the traditional concept of a ‘salaried’ employee.”
FLSA does not address exempt employees unless there is a separate agreement between employee and employer.
"The defendant specifically enacted a policy that allowed for the compensation of exempt employees despite the fact that they were not required to under FLSA," St. Hilaire said. "... Clearly, an agreement or policy was in place to pay the plaintiff overtime compensation."
Even still, St. Hilaire decided the extra pay is not included in that agreement.
"Even in the light most favorable to the plaintiff," St. Hilaire wrote, ".... the complaint does not establish a basis for legal relief."
The lawsuit did not specify a dollar amount sought.