Fourth of July is just around the corner, and that means it’s time again to go to parades, eat hot dogs and of course watch fireworks as they light up the sky.
This year, Merrimack Valley viewers can attend fireworks in the coming days in Salem, Haverhill, Andover, North Andover and Methuen.
Pelham had it’s firework display last weekend.
Salem
Tuscan Village will host its annual Independence Day festivities, starting July 1 through the 3rd at Lake Park, at 9 Via Toscana.
July 1 will have an outdoor fitness event, DRIVE AMERICA. This will be the first of the summer-long Tuscan Sweat Series. Drive Custom Fit will host the workout on the 1st at 9 a.m.
On July 3, Tuscan Village will have a day of festivities leading up to its fireworks display. At noon, families can enjoy face painters, balloon artists, live music and food trucks. The fireworks will start at 9 p.m.
Firework enthusiasts will also have four opportunities to watch fireworks in Salem, N.H. Canobie Lake Park, at 85 N. Policy St., will host its display on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th at 9:15 p.m. The fireworks will be themed to music. The best place to view them is by the DaVinci’s Dream Ride.
Haverhill
Haverhill’s annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks will take place on July 2 at Riverside Park, at 155 Lincoln Ave., behind Haverhill Stadium. The event will feature live music, food trucks and activities for children, like face painting. The rain date is July 5.
The festivities start at 5 p.m. Live music will begin an hour later, with Haverhill-native Matt Jackson, who will be followed by headliner The Woodstock Experience, which covers musical artists like Santana, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin.
Fireworks will be displayed at 9:15 p.m.
Andover
The Annual Jerry Silverman Fourth of July Fireworks Show will take place on July 3 at 9:20 p.m. at Andover High School, at 80 Shawsheen Rd.
The town will also have a Fourth of July Spirit Parade on the 4th. The parade will start at Towns Offices, at 36 Bartlet St. and will go on from 10:30 to 11 a.m. A Celebration in the Park will follow on the corner of Chestnut and Bartlet streets.
Lawrence
Fireworks in Lawrence will take place on July 3 at the Veterans Memorial Stadium, at 298 Osgood St. The event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with pony rides, food, activities for children and music.
Lawrence will also be hosting its 17th annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration at the Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitor Center, at 1 Jackson St. The event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free and open to the public.
The event will include a flag raising as well as a singing of the National Anthem followed by a parade around the block.
The celebration will also include a free raffle and a best patriotic costume contest.
Derry
The Run for Freedom 5k and 10k is back in Derry, N.H. this year on July 4. The race starts at 5 Pinkerton St. at 8 a.m. There are t-shirts, prizes and a veterans gift.
The 10k is part of the NH Grand Prix Series this year.
The run benefits Liberty House, a safe haven that provides substance-free housing and assistance to veterans in order to help them regain their independence.
Runners can still sign up for the race at runsignup.com/Race/NH/Derry/DerryRunForFreedom.
Fireworks will be later held in the town on July 4 at dusk. The best viewing areas are along Tsienneto Road and Crystal Avenue.
North Andover
The Festival Committee is hosting its display on Friday, July 7. The fireworks will be set off from the North Andover Middle School area when it is dark, around 9 p.m.
The committee said there are plenty of places to view the display throughout town, including great views from the Town Common, at 800 Massachusetts Ave.; Patriot Memorial Park, at 64 Greene St.; and North Andover High School, at 430 Osgood St.
The middle school will serve as the main event area. There will be pushcarts selling patriotic and glow in the dark garb. Ice cream trucks will also be there.
North Andover will also host its 42nd annual 4th of July Road Race. Races start at 8 a.m. The 5k will start on Massachusetts Avenue at the Andover St. rotary. The race continues through the Old Center, heading up Johnson hill to Abbott Street and Marbleridge Road. Racers will follow Salem Street back to the fire station and then return to the Common to finish near the Museum of Printing.
There will be a 5k There will be a kids fun run, which will be about .6 miles long.
Methuen
Methuen’s Independence Day Firework Celebration will be held Saturday, July 8 at The Loop, at 90 Pleasant Valley St. The festival starts at 5:30 p.m., and fireworks will be launched around 9:30 p.m.
There will be multiple live bands, games, a 360 video booth, character, food trucks and face painting.
Handicap parking will be limited. There will be designated areas of The Loop in front of One Stop Liquor Store.
The Rt. 213 exit and on-ramp No. 4 will be closed from noon through midnight that day.
The rain date is Saturday, July 15.
