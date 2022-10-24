SALEM, Mass. — Closing arguments are expected Tuesday morning in the criminal trial of a Lawrence police officer accused of raping and indecently assaulting a 13-year-old boy he met on social media in the summer of 2018.
Calling just three witnesses, the defense rested early Monday afternoon after jurors were shown pictures of the numerous tattoos on Carlos Vieira’s upper body.
Retired Lawrence police Officer Albert Inostroza, both a friend and co-worker of Vieira, testified he’d seen the tattoos on his arms, chest and back.
Hanging out after a shift one night, he and others asked Vieira to take off his shirt so they could see the tattoos, said Inostroza, answering questions by John Morris, Vieira’s defense attorney.
Throughout the four-day trial, Morris repeatedly asked why police did not ask the alleged victim for a description of the suspect.
State police Sgt. Steven Buccheri, lead investigator, testified the case came with “intelligence” which including Vieira’s whereabouts on Sept. 13, 2018, the day of the Merrimack Valley Gas Disaster, his license plate and the car he drove.
“My pool of suspects was narrowed down pretty far. I knew who Carlos Vieira is ... I had a plate. I had a vehicle description,” Buccheri said.
Buccheri said the teen’s mother had provided him with the information on the license plate and make of car.
Vieira, a Lawrence police officer for 19 years, was arrested on charges of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14, in February 2019.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the opening day of trial, the teen testified during the summer of 2018 he met Vieira on the social media app Grindr. The two agreed to meet in Mt. Vernon Park, which was near his home. He said he rode his mountain bike to the park and then engaged in sex acts with Vieira in his SUV.
Later, during the Merrimack Valley gas explosions on Sept. 13, 2018, the teen saw Vieira in police uniform directing traffic in Lawrence.
The teen male is not being named in this story. The Eagle-Tribune does not identify alleged victims of sexual crimes.
Jurors are expected to begin deliberations in the case after closing arguments.
Both Buccheri and fellow Sgt. Stephen O’Connor said they did not question the teen about the man’s weight, height, hair color, or if he had tattoos or facial hair.
Vieira did say to Buccheri and O’Connor that he did use Grindr — the social media app the 13-year-old boy said met Vieira on before engaging in sex acts with him at Mt. Vernon Park.
Jurors on Friday listened to an audio tape of Buccheri questioning Vieira in early 2019.
Buccheri tells him they are investigating “a sexual assault that involved a child.”
“Are you active on social media at all?” said Buccheri, who then asked Vieira if he was on Grindr.
Vieira responded, saying he was on Grindr “once in a while.”
Buccheri also testified that digital evidence, including laptop computers and cell phones, were searched for potential evidence. Despite the use of digital forensics software, the trooper did not get anything from the teen or Vieira’s phone.
When questioned by Morris, Buccheri also testified that investigators monitored Vieira for Grindr activity on a handful of dates in February 2019. The surveillance was unsuccessful, however.
Prosecutor Kate MacDougall asked Buccheri if he had known Vieira from police work. He said he’d many numerous times on several cases and liked him. MacDougall asked if that made this more difficult.
“Indeed,” Buccheri said.
Buccheri stressed the information gathered on Vieira was vetted carefully. He said they “understood this was going to have massive implications on Mr. Vieira’s career and personal life.”
Vieira is free on $10,000 bail but on house arrest at his Lawrence home.
