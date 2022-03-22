SALEM, Mass. — A jury on Tuesday found a Mattapan man guilty of the 2017 first degree murder of Juan Perello in Lawrence.
Justin Hollingsworth, 30, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Salem Superior Court, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
The penalty for first degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Hollingsworth was arrested by Boston police in May 2017 in connection with Perello's shooting murder.
Perello, 46, was found shot to death at the corner of Avon and Trinity streets on the afternoon of Feb. 16, 2017.
Lawrence police previously said Perello's killing is one of a series of apparently unconnected, drug-related slayings in the city at that time.
