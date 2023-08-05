HAVERHILL – If you want to make a big impression, there’s a garage sale coming soon, right around the corner. You just might need a garage of your own to house it.
The Museum of Printing (MOP) on Thornton Avenue, the oldest and largest printing museum in the nation, will open its doors to buyers on Aug. 12-13 (a tax-free weekend in Massachusetts) who can scope out about two dozen letterpress printing presses, hundreds of pieces of lead type and wooden type, printing industry ephemera and a raft of related items.
A walking encyclopedia of printing history, Frank Romano was one of the founders of the institution in 1978. He got his start in the printing industry right after he graduated from high school when he went to work for the Mergenthaler Linotype Company in Brooklyn, New York.
Over the decades, Romano worked as an industry consultant, founded the publication TypeWorld, wrote more than 60 books about the industry, and taught at Rochester Institute of Technology and California Polytechnic State University. Now 82, he spends his days at the museum, affectionately known as MOP, sharing his knowledge with visitors, and writing for the MOP Newsletter.
The museum hosts an impressive array of large and small letterpress printing presses, Linotype machines, antique typewriters and not-so-antique computers. It also houses a library of 11,000 volumes – many donated by Romano – on everything dealing with the history and techniques of printing.
In addition to the presses and printing devices on display, there is a room showcasing bibles, some dating to the 17th century, galleries with rotating exhibits, a gift shop, workshop and a meeting room that regularly features specialized panels. Earlier this month, four experts delved into the evolution of keyboards, Linotype and typewriters under the banner “Shift Happens.”
Among the highlights in the upcoming sale is a large flat-bed Vandercook press, which Romano called “the Mercedes of letterpress presses,” listed for $11,000; several treadle-powered platen presses, which stand about four feet tall and are priced from $1,500 to $3,000; and about a dozen table-top models, for $200 and up, that still are used for making business cards, greeting cards, postcards and small signs. The museum has a mechanical hoist to move larger presses onto a truck or trailer, but after that, buyers are on their own.
Although letterpress printing had its heyday well over a century ago, Romano said it’s seen something of a renaissance in the past two or three decades as people have come to appreciate the creative process. “They are able to print something, to produce it and hold it in their hands and say ‘I did that,” he said.
Despite the old technology and today’s ready access to computer printing, there is still a call by graphic artists and others for letterpress, not to mention a whole museum dedicated to the history of printing. After all, this is where printing presses were first used in America. The printing industry started in New England, specifically in Cambridge, in the 1630s. Over the years, print shops spread to Philadelphia, New York and Chicago.
Romano said that just about every other day he gets a call from someone asking if the museum is interested in a late relative’s basement print shop or an old press in the barn.
In response to the calls, museum volunteers assess the equipment to determine if it has historical value as a museum display, if it can be refurbished and put back in service, or if it’s only good for parts or scrap. Even scrap matters. The museum has no endowment and is run by volunteers, funded through memberships, donations and the sale of presses, type cases, metal and wooden type and related items, including scrap.
Romano said the museum has “brought 110 presses back to life” since it opened 45 years ago, selling them to people who use them for printing or display. There’s a workshop in the back where volunteers rebuild and refurbish presses and store parts for repairs. and to keep the love of the letterpress process alive, MOP hosts periodic letterpress printing classes for seven or eight students at a time – classes that always fill up as soon as they are announced, Romano said.
The museum garage sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. For more online: museumofprinting.org.
