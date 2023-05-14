LAWRENCE — The investigation into the 2021 murder of Leuvis Olivero, 38, a Lawrence writer and father who was living in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the time, has led to the arrest of the mother of his former girlfriend.
Multiple Brazilian news accounts have reported that police arrested Márcia Cristina Neves Ferreira Brigadão late last week in connection with the Oct. 10, 2021, execution-style shooting.
The accounts state that Brigadão’s former partner, Ricardo Vicente Nascimento, and her daughter, Thais Neves Ferreira Brigadão, are also being investigated in connection with the murder. Thais Neves Ferreira Brigadão and Olivero were in a relationship prior to his death and had a child together.
Olivero’s family, through his sister, Cesarina Olivero, confirmed they are aware of the progress in the case, but otherwise have not commented.
In 2021, two week’s after Leuvis’s murder, his family held a candlelight vigil on the lawn of the Boys & Girls Club. Family and friends comforted Cesarina and Leuvis’s mother, Jacoba Puello.
He had spent countless hours at the Lawrence club as a boy, playing basketball and building a future.
His future saw him graduate from The Governor’s Academy in Byfield and Trinity College in Hartford in 2005 with a degree in global and international studies and minors in French and Italian.
He worked as a journalist and author, and was an activist for social justice. He published books about Brazilian street art, and had written about the assassination in 2018 of Marielle Franco, a Rio de Janeiro politician who spoke out against police brutality and paramilitary executions.
Last fall, on Oct. 9, his family and friends gathered for a remembrance lunch at the Duck Mill residences. It followed a Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption in Lawrence.
On a table at the entrance to the Duck Mill room stood framed photographs of Olivero and his daughter, Sophia, a vase of roses and a burning white candle in a glass jar.
One year earlier, Olivero was murdered while walking in a middle class neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
After he had dropped off his 8-year-old daughter, a black vehicle pulled up to him and a shooter opened fire.
Police studied surveillance video as part of their investigation.
Olivero is remembered by friends for the encouragement he gave them to pursue positive goals and connections to the world.
He traveled widely and, about 12 years ago, worked as a journalist in the Dominican Republic.
His sister says he had intelligence, compassion, courage and was a torch bearer for justice.
Now, the family is seeking justice for him.
