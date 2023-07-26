GROVELAND — Police in Groveland plan to bring charges against two juveniles in connection to an incident in which splatter balls were fired from a car at two other juvenile boys who were walking home.
Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said this is the second such incident to occur in Groveland this summer and noted there is a TikTok trend involving shooting at pedestrians from a moving vehicle using splatter ball guns, which are considered non-lethal guns that fire gel balls that splatter on impact.
Groveland Police Detective Adam Sanborn said his department was notified on Saturday, July 15, by the father of one of the victims that his son and a friend were walking along Broad Street near Main Street.
"A car pulled up and fired at both of them," Sanborn said. "Both victims, juvenile boys, had welts caused by what we identified as splatter balls. We were able to identify the car, the driver and the shooter as well as two passengers, all of whom are juveniles."
The shooter, a 16-year-old boy from Groveland, will be charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and the driver, a 17-year-old girl from New Hampshire, will be charged with negligent operation for allowing the shooting to happen from her vehicle, Sanborn said.
"We've submitted our paperwork and they will be summoned to juvenile court in Lawrence," he said.
Sanborn said he was assisted in the investigation by video surveillance recordings in the area of the incident and from a description of the car, which was identified as a Chevy Volt with Florida license plates.
"We passed the information on to the Haverhill Police Detectives unit, who also caught images of the vehicle on a traffic camera and from there I was able to identify the registered owner and the driver, who told us who the shooter was," Sanborn said. "Haverhill Sgt. Michael Shinners was a great help in this case, as he was in a previous case where we recently charged a Dracut juvenile with a similar offense."
On June 17 at 8:19 p.m., Groveland officers had responded to Main Street and Elm Park for a report of someone allegedly shooting pellets at pedestrians.
On the scene, the officers spoke to the caller, who explained that while out walking with his wife, he saw a red Honda Civic with four occupants drive past them. A passenger, who was wearing a mask, hung out the window and pointed what appeared to be a pellet gun and began shooting at he and his wife.
Following an investigation by Sanborn with assistance from the Haverhill Police Department, Groveland police brought charges of assault and battery against a 16-year-old boy from Dracut.
Gillen said Sanborn’s investigation revealed the passenger used a splatter ball gun to fire projectiles at the man and his wife.
At a hearing on Tuesday, July 25, in Lawrence Juvenile Court, he said a clerk issued a complaint to the court for assault and battery and will be scheduling an arraignment for the Dracut boy.
