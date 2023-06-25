HAVERHILL — The body of a missing kayaker was recovered from the Merrimack River early Sunday evening.
Multiple police and fire departments conducted a joint search for the man, who disappeared while kayaking in Haverhill, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.
Haverhill firefighters recovered the kayaker’s body about 6:30 p.m., he said. The man’s name was not released.
State police detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office responded to investigate along with Haverhill police and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, Procopio said.
Multiple local agencies, the State Police Underwater Recovery Unit and Massachusetts Environmental Police assisted in the search, which began about two hours before the recovery.
No further details are being released at this time, Procopio said.
